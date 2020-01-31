Borja Baston: Aston Villa signs Swansea forward in free transfer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc2be9a63fa9411fae335cd67015ede1411% %MINIFYHTMLc2be9a63fa9411fae335cd67015ede1412%





Swansea striker Borja Baston moved late to Aston Villa

Aston Villa completed the signature of Swansea striker Borja Baston in a free transfer in the final stages of the Limit Day.

Borja made 21 appearances for the South Wales club this season, but the Sky Bet Championship was willing to allow him to leave for free before his contract expired in the summer due to his significant salaries.

On Friday night, all the paperwork for the Borja movement was completed, and the Spanish underwent a medical examination at the Premier League training camp.

Borja made only 41 appearances for Swansea since joining the club in 2016

The initial agreement of the 27-year-old will see him remain in Villa until the end of the season, with the possibility of extending his stay if it is a success.

A statement from Swansea said: "Everyone in Swansea City thanks Borja and Tom (Carroll) for their services to the club, and wishes them the best in their careers."

Villa had already reinforced his surprising options with Genk's Mbwana Samatta firm, but with Wesley out for the rest of the season, Dean Smith now has an additional alternative.

Borja was signed by Swansea for £ 15.5 million from Atlético de Madrid in 2016, but has scored only seven goals in 41 appearances during his stay in South Wales.

Before returning for this campaign, the Spaniard had not appeared in Swansea in the previous two seasons, since it was loaned to Malaga and then to Alavés.