Borja Baston: Aston Villa approaches Swansea striker | Soccer news

The former Atlético de Madrid will leave South Wales on the day of the deadline





Aston Villa is about to complete the signature of Swansea striker Borja Baston in a free transfer.

Borja has made 21 appearances for Swansea this season, but the Sky Bet Championship is willing to let him go for free before his contract expires in the summer due to his significant salaries.

On Friday night, all the paperwork for the Borja movement was complete, and the Spanish underwent a medical examination at the Premier League training camp.

Borja has made only 41 appearances for Swansea since joining the club in 2016

The initial agreement of the 27-year-old will see him remain in Villa until the end of the season, with the possibility of extending his stay if it is a success.

Villa has already reinforced his surprising options with Genk's Mbwana Samatta firm, but with Wesley out for the rest of the season, Dean Smith now has an additional alternative.

Borja was signed by Swansea for £ 15.5 million from Atlético de Madrid in 2016, but has scored only seven goals in 41 appearances during his stay in South Wales.

Before returning for this campaign, the Spaniard had not appeared in Swansea in the previous two seasons, since it was loaned to Malaga and then to Alavés.