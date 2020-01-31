Booger McFarland shares a pretty horrible shot of Christian McCaffrey, in front of Christian McCaffrey

At least, Christian McCaffrey has certainly established himself as one of the most patient runners in football. Perhaps not because of his career style, but because of his ability to remain calm in interviews.

On Friday's episode of "First Take," Max Kellerman, flanked by "Monday Night Football,quot; analyst Booger McFarland, discussed McCaffrey's case as the best runner in football, something totally acceptable to do on a show. of ESPN debate.

But what is quite awkward is the way McFarland and Kellerman totally ignored McCaffrey during the debate, which caused great discomfort and disrespect.

The segment itself is cringey: two types of debate is one thing, but talking about the NFL runners in front of McCaffrey, who organized an MVP-like season, as if he wasn't there, is simply the ultimate cringeyness. McCaffrey deserves a lot of credit for not exploding the whole thing, although his clear appearance of confusion with a hint of disgust was evident (like his talent in a soccer field).

For some reason, it seems that McFarland's opinion about McCaffrey as a runner is very skewed, saying he prefers Ezekiel Elliott to McCaffrey. McFarland made things worse by demonstrating that he might not understand the way modern NFL crimes work in 2020.

"I want to hit the rock, I don't need my career to catch the ball," McFarland said.

McCaffrey responded with a perfectly incredulous answer: "Don't I hit the rock?"

Obviously, McCaffrey comes from his strongest season in the NFL and lives up to all the hype as a runner and receiver. But McFarland's firm preference for Elliott over McCaffrey seems, at best, wrong.

Let's go to the statistics:

Rushed Yards: McCaffrey, 1,387; Elliott, 1,357

McCaffrey, 1,387; Elliott, 1,357 Rushed yards per game: McCaffrey, 86.7; Elliott, 84.8

McCaffrey, 86.7; Elliott, 84.8 Rushed attempts per game: McCaffrey, 17.9; Elliott, 18.8

McCaffrey, 17.9; Elliott, 18.8 Rushed yards by attempt: McCaffrey, 4.8; Elliott, 4.5

So, in general, it's close, if you're strictly considering the hurried attack.

When you take the air game into account, McCaffrey takes Zeke out of the water. McCaffrey had 1,005 receiving yards this season, while Elliott, less used in the air game, had only 420 receiving yards in 2020.

There is also the case of offensive lines. While the Panthers' O line ended the strong season, according to Pro Football Focus, Carolina had the offensive line in 18th place, while the Cowboys unit was number 4 overall.

But, regardless of how you feel about the debate, there should be a little more decorum for a guest like Run-CMC.