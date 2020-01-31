Boeing receives a $ 84 million contract modification for the fastest fighter plane computer – Defense Blog

The American aerospace giant Boeing received the new contract modification for the production of the fastest fighter jet computer in the world.

Boeing was awarded a $ 84.1 million contract modification to exercise an option that provides for the production and integration of Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCPII) boxes and related equipment on the F-15 fighter plane platform .

The work will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed on July 22, 2022, according to a statement issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Defense. UU.

The Boeing website said the ADCPII is the fastest reaction combat computer in the world that is capable of processing 87 billion instructions per second of computing performance, which translates into a faster mission processing capability and Reliable for the air crew.

Increased processing capacity is critical for new advanced capabilities, such as the Eagle Passive / Active Warning Survival System (EPAWSS), Long Range Infrared Search and Tracking (IRST), high speed radar communications and future software package updates.

The new super high speed computer will also help facilitate the F-15 "fly-by-wire,quot; automated flight control systems.

Flying by cable means that a pilot provides information directly to a computer, which then determines how to make the plane work. A computer provides electrical signals more quickly and safely, allowing a plane to move from one point to another instead of flying with mechanical controls, Boeing officials said.