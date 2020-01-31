BLAST Premier: nerves get nervous while FaZe sweeps NiP on opening day | ESports News





nawwk admits he was nervous on stage against FaZe Clan (Credit: BLAST)

Ninjas in the new Pajamas recruit, Tim ‘nawwk’ Jonasson, admits that the nerves affected him when they fell before the FaZe Clan on the opening day of the BLAST Premier spring season.

Competitive CSGO returned and fans enjoyed a clean sweep when FaZe knocked down a sloppy Ninjas in pajamas in a better three.

Nawwk, who is the new addition of NiP after the departure of Patrik & # 39; f0rest & # 39; Lindberg did not have the best start, but he is confident that his performance may improve over time.

He said: "I'm a little sad because we lost. I feel like we climbed a little slow and had the momentum.

"I didn't perform very well today, it was my first big event on stage, so I was a little nervous. I was a little surprised, but it will surely get better because it can't get worse."

"However, it is very fun to play with the boys, although it will take some time to get used to things. I'm going to show what I can really do, I mean it can't be worse than this."

FaZe, on the other hand, took revenge. Both sides met for the last time in the 2019 Global Finals of the BLAST Pro Series, where NiP won the top, but this time, Nikola & # 39; NiKo & # 39; Kovac and Helvijs & # 39; broky & # 39; Saukants appeared and led FaZe to victory.

Olof & # 39; olofmeister & # 39; Kajbjer Gustafsson acknowledges that his team played well, but there is room for improvement.

He said: "Suppose we take revenge, it was good for us, but we played against a completely new team."

"It was good, but I know we can do better. During practice we were really calm, but sometimes it got a little hectic on stage. Today, everything was fine. I would rate our performance as 7.5 / 10, which means we can still do better. "

FaZe will face Team Liquid or MiBR in the semifinals tomorrow and olof says he would rather face the Americans.

He said: "I think it's going to be a close game between the two, but I prefer to play Liquid. It would be fun against MiBR because we have coldzera for their rivalry, but Liquid is the number two team in the world, so it would be good for us to play them and beat them. "