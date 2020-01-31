Billy Porter says there is a lot of homophobia in the hip-hop community

Pose's star, Billy Porter, doesn't care what Pastor Troy said about the sexuality of Lil Nas X or any LGBT star. TMZ recently spoke with the actor on Thursday morning, on January 30, while in New York City, where he was asked what he thought of the Atlanta artist's comments about IG.

Ported told them: "I don't think about it," but when asked if it was a symptom of a much bigger problem in the hip-hop and black community, Porter said there was "a lot of homophobia in the hip." hop. "They asked him what could be done to solve the problem, and Porter replied:" I'm doing it being who I am. "

In addition, Porter said he was incredibly proud of the artist's revelation "Old Town Road,quot;, in addition to his Grammy Awards attire. Porter described it as "fabulous." Pastor Troy, in his IG account, criticized Lil Nas X for winning two Grammys for "Old Town Road."

Troy claims that everything was part of the conspiracy agenda to bring down heterosexual men. Lil Nas X wore a pink leather cowboy outfit for the Grammy Awards, and when Troy's comments came out, Lil Nas X noticed how good he looked.

Fame has certainly brought additional problems for the young rapper. Ashley Mitchell reported earlier this year that Lil Nas X admitted that the celebrity was having an ambiguous effect on her life. It has not been an easy adjustment.

Lil Nas X fans know that 2019 was easily their best year so far, case by case, their massive hit song, "Old Town Road," which was a hit on many different levels.

According to Lil Nas X, he likes to pretend that being hated doesn't affect him, but honestly, "he eats it." The rapper added that it is a very sobering and "scary,quot; thought to know that you have the world in your hands, but everything can disappear at any moment.

Ad

In September, Lil Nas X declared that he was going to take a break. However, he still took time off his agenda to present himself for the Grammy Awards.



Post views:

0 0