Billie Eilish hits people who supplant her in public for jokes – "Please stop!"

%MINIFYHTMLabbdf6adc86b9d895235035d91df900811% %MINIFYHTMLabbdf6adc86b9d895235035d91df900812%

People have been personifying Billie Eilish in public for the purpose of making YouTube videos and it seems that the young singer is not happy with that! That said, he turned to social networks to call those YouTubers for pretending to be her to get views.

There has been much more than a few videos of influential people channeling Billie while they are away, dressing in clothes similar to his and shaking his iconic hairstyle.

But as mentioned earlier, the interpreter wants people to stop doing that and made it very clear in their publications on IG Stories.

%MINIFYHTMLabbdf6adc86b9d895235035d91df900813% %MINIFYHTMLabbdf6adc86b9d895235035d91df900814%

He first posted a screenshot of the many video thumbnails on YouTube that showed the creators making jokes on people in the street, dressed like Billie.

In addition, she wrote: ‘Please stop doing this. It is not safe for you and it is bad for people who do not know better. "

In addition, in another story he also wrote "please stop,quot; in several screenshots of similar videos.

Billie even called someone for the clothes they wore while pretending to be her in public.

He published a close-up of the monotonous socks of an imitator with the legend: "It is also very disrespectful that you go out pretending that I am wearing THIS." Oh!

As you can imagine, that also attracted a lot of hate towards the creators of Billie fans.

One, in particular, YouTuber Jordan Matter responded to criticism as a result.

Next to a photo of an acrobat who hired to impersonate Billie for an epic photo of & # 39; she & # 39; making a great air jump, he argued in part: & # 39; I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie and make a great leap of joy, which revealed that it was not Billie. He had no intention of disrespecting him. I had never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they are quite common, so I thought it would be fun to add an acrobatic twist. I felt it was harmless since at no time in the video did we pretend that she is actually Billie. "

Ad

Matter also stressed that he had also communicated with the singer and apologized privately.



Post views:

0 0