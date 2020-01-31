Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer will be released on Monday

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have joined for the first time for a horror movie titled Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The film marks the incursion of Dharma Productions in this genre. That is why there is a stir around the project. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the teaser of the film was released today by the creators. Vicky is seen following handprints stained red, inside a ship anchored with a torch in his hands. Soon he reaches a point, where he can see his own face drawn on the wall. Just then he is attracted by a hundred hands. Well, this was surely enough to scare us.

The movie trailer will be released on Monday, February 3, 2020. The movie trailer has excited us to watch the movie. Keep watching this space for more.

Watch the preview here …

%MINIFYHTML4f68b7be31fbd072ccfa3c0c07d5a96313% %MINIFYHTML4f68b7be31fbd072ccfa3c0c07d5a96314%