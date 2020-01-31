Berlin freezes rents for 5 years in an attempt to curb gentrification

BERLIN – Rental prices in more than 1.5 million apartments in Berlin will freeze or fall for five years as a result of new legislation aimed at halting a recent increase in rents that is expelling older and low-income residents.
The measure, which legislators approved on Thursday and will take effect next month, is an attempt by the leftist Berlin government to curb the gentrification of a city that built a reputation on a creative scene but is being pressured by real estate investors and infrastructure projects. .
"We have created an instrument that will stop the evolution of partially absurd prices over the next five years," said Katrin Lompscher, development and life senator for the city of Berlin, at a press conference on Friday. "It is up to politicians to create the basic conditions so that lower and middle class workers can afford to live in Berlin."
Rent is more common in Germany than home ownership, and more than half of the country's residents rent their homes. In Berlin, a city of three million people, only 18 percent of residents own their homes.
The new law limits most of the rentals in the city at the 2019 levels and limits the amount that can be charged depending on the condition and comfort of the apartment.
Critics say the measure will hamper the desperately necessary growth in the real estate market and scare those willing to build affordable housing in a city that was once known for its "poor but sexy "party of the 1990s that has become a rapidly changing European capital.
The real estate developers and members of the conservative party of Chancellor Angela Merkel have threatened to challenge the law. They argue that it violates the country's Constitution, which stipulates that rents are established by the federal government.
"The income limit is equivalent to an expropriation and is a catastrophe for the Berlin real estate market," said Jürgen Michael Schick, president of the German Real Estate Association. The group warned about the negative effects the measure could have since the city government proposed it last year.
"Limiting and reducing rental income will create uncertainty for investors and prevent real estate developers from investing," said Schick.
Ms. Lompscher said the goal was not to stop the growth of the city's housing stock, but to ease the pressure on tenants, while private developers and city officials facilitate the construction of more homes. The city, the capital of Germany, plans to build more than 60,000 apartments in the coming years, many of them lower-priced properties, he said.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the assembled city encountered an excess of apartments, many of which were publicly owned. In an effort to bring the cash that was desperately needed to pay for the reunification of East and West Berlin, many properties were privatized.
Foreign real estate investors quickly understood the growth potential in Berlin, where rents remain remarkably cheaper than in London, Paris or Rome, and began buying and renovating apartments. They also began to charge a higher income.
At the same time, the city's population continued to grow, adding around 250,000 new residents from 2012 to 2017, according to official figures.
That combination of factors led to an increase in rental prices, especially in the most desirable areas of the city. In 2017, Berlin classified internationally as the only major city where the value of the properties had increased more than 20 percent over the previous year, and the income remained on par.
"Three million tenants will benefit in the city," said Iris Spranger, spokesman for housing affairs for the city's social democrats, one of the government parties that passed the law.
"After a long phase of galloping prices, rents will now stop," he said, "and that is very necessary."