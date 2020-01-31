Berlin freezes rents for 5 years in an attempt to curb gentrification

BERLIN – Rental prices in more than 1.5 million apartments in Berlin will freeze or fall for five years as a result of new legislation aimed at halting a recent increase in rents that is expelling older and low-income residents.

The measure, which legislators approved on Thursday and will take effect next month, is an attempt by the leftist Berlin government to curb the gentrification of a city that built a reputation on a creative scene but is being pressured by real estate investors and infrastructure projects. .

"We have created an instrument that will stop the evolution of partially absurd prices over the next five years," said Katrin Lompscher, development and life senator for the city of Berlin, at a press conference on Friday. "It is up to politicians to create the basic conditions so that lower and middle class workers can afford to live in Berlin."

Rent is more common in Germany than home ownership, and more than half of the country's residents rent their homes. In Berlin, a city of three million people, only 18 percent of residents own their homes.