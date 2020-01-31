Belgium acquires three doctors in a historical case of euthanasia

A Belgian court acquitted on Friday three doctors who had been charged with homicide for poisoning, in a historical case that for the first time accused health professionals criminally under Belgian euthanasia law.
Euthanasia has been legal in Belgium since 2002. It is also legal in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, but it has long been debated in European countries. While certain forms of assisted suicide are practiced in France and Switzerland, Belgian law goes further.
Belgium allows euthanasia if a person who is incurably ill and encounters unbearable physical or psychological pain, makes a voluntary request, well considered and repeated, without external pressure. Since 2014, minors can also request euthanasia under certain conditions.
The three doctors faced life sentences for accusations of illegally poisoning a 38-year-old woman in 2010.
The woman, Tine Nys, requested euthanasia under the law in 2009, according to Joris Van Cauter, the lawyer for Sophie Nys, one of her two sisters, who said that Tine Nys had suffered depression and heroin addiction and had attempted suicide times. times. A few months later, said the lawyer, a psychiatrist diagnosed him with autism.
He received a lethal injection on April 27, 2010, in the company of his parents and his two sisters.
But Sophie Nys then argued that Tine Nys had not received enough advice and that doctors had not tried to treat her mental illness. She filed a complaint, saying that Tine Nys had not been incurably ill, as required by Belgian euthanasia law.
A minority of euthanasia applications are granted in Belgium when the patient has psychological problems. Sophie Nys' complaint was initially rejected by a court, but then the appeal was allowed.
"It makes you wonder about medicine and how you make life and death decisions," said the lawyer, Mr. Van Cauter, about the three doctors who were on trial. "My client asked," How can you say you tried to treat her? "
Mr. Van Cauter added that his client and his family had not wanted the doctors to go to prison; instead, they wanted an official acknowledgment that euthanasia should not have been administered under the circumstances.
"It's a bit disappointing," said the lawyer about the decision, adding that the way Tine Nys was treated "was very sad."
After a trial of two weeks and eight hours of final debate, a jury of 12 people in the criminal court of Ghent, in northwestern Belgium, authorized the three practitioners: the doctor who made the lethal injection, the general doctor and a psychiatrist.
Walter Van Steenbrugge, the lawyer for one of the doctors, Joris Van Hove, said a conviction would have set a dangerous precedent for professionals who practice euthanasia. He said he and his companions had received dozens of letters from worried doctors saying they had stopped euthanasia procedures for fear of legal consequences.
"My client is very relieved," said Van Steenbrugge. "There was a lot at stake, not only for Belgium but also for Europe in general."
More than 2,350 people were allowed euthanasia in Belgium in 2018, according to the Last public figures.
In the Netherlands, a doctor was acquitted in September after being accused of not obtaining adequate consent from a 74-year-old patient with Alzheimer's disease and the doctor had administered euthanasia.
In France, A 42-year-old nurse who had been in a vegetative state for more than a decade died in July, after doctors stopped feeding him artificially, after years of legal battles.
The case that received the most attention in recent years in Belgium was The 40-year-old Paralympic champion Marieke Vervoort, who suffered from an incurable degenerative muscle disease, and who died last October, 11 years after signing the documents that paved the way to her death.
In the case of Tine Nys, Mr. Van Steenbrugge said the acquittal had sent a strong and reassuring message to the doctors. "It was not homicide, it was not a crime," he said. "It was euthanasia."