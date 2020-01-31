Belgium acquires three doctors in a historical case of euthanasia

A Belgian court acquitted on Friday three doctors who had been charged with homicide for poisoning, in a historical case that for the first time accused health professionals criminally under Belgian euthanasia law.

Euthanasia has been legal in Belgium since 2002. It is also legal in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, but it has long been debated in European countries. While certain forms of assisted suicide are practiced in France and Switzerland, Belgian law goes further.

Belgium allows euthanasia if a person who is incurably ill and encounters unbearable physical or psychological pain, makes a voluntary request, well considered and repeated, without external pressure. Since 2014, minors can also request euthanasia under certain conditions.

The three doctors faced life sentences for accusations of illegally poisoning a 38-year-old woman in 2010.