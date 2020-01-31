Behind the Bosa brothers: how Nick and Joey Bosa took the NFL by surprise

%MINIFYHTMLe951d3c2dceaeefeadee23d96f8c452611% %MINIFYHTMLe951d3c2dceaeefeadee23d96f8c452612%

Wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines and chasing quarterbacks is a family business for Nick and Joey Bosa.

His father, John Bosa, was a defensive wing for the Dolphins in the late 1980s, and transmitted his fiercest genes to his children. Nick Bosa is preparing to face the Chiefs as a leading rookie defensive end for the 49ers, while Joey Bosa has proven himself to be one of the best runners in the NFL when he is healthy as a member of the Chargers.

%MINIFYHTMLe951d3c2dceaeefeadee23d96f8c452613% %MINIFYHTMLe951d3c2dceaeefeadee23d96f8c452614%

Now they can reasonably affirm that they are the best pair of brothers in the NFL, something that young Nick Bosa did earlier this week in the Super Bowl media availability.

MORE: Nick Bosa-Donald Trump's social media controversy, reviewed

Joey Bosa, recruited No. 3 in the 2016 NFL Draft, has accumulated 40 catches in his first four seasons despite missing 13 games per injury. Nick Bosa, elected No. 2 in the 2019 NFL Draft, accumulated nine catches in the regular season and has three so far in the postseason of his first year in the league.

What makes them so good? Size, explosiveness outside the line and a variety of movements to slide or cross blockers. Beyond injuries, they have shown few weaknesses at any level.

Nick Bosa sees Joey Bosa as a model figure from which he can learn new techniques. Joey believes that Nick could one day get over it in terms of field production.

"He is an absolute monster," Joey Bosa said of his younger brother.

It may surprise some that neither Bosa is particularly loud or noisy outside the field. They tend to speak softly, their light Floridian accents offer little indication of the beasts in which they become the heat of competitive action.

MORE: Super Bowl 54 selections, predictions from SN experts

Ever bitter rival brothers, they have become close since high school, when their soccer careers overlapped during a season at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Joey Bosa has led the way since then, his own outstanding career at Ohio State came just before Nick Bosa dominated the Big Ten linemen in a similar way. Among them, they provided the Buckeyes with 43.5 catches from 2013 to 2018.

Each has offered excellence in the NFL, and there is a mutual dream that one day they will play for the same organization at the highest level. The period before the San Francisco Super Bowl clash with the Chiefs' offensive has offered a sample of what it could be for the brothers.

Joey Bosa, of course, plays in the AFC West, where he faces Chiefs Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes twice a year. Therefore, he has been a crucial explorer for Nick Bosa to trust while the younger brother tries to secure a championship ring.

"Let's talk," said Nick Bosa. "He has very good contributions on these guys. He will give me everything he can give me and it's up to me to use it."