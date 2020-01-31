Battered at the polls, pro-European Britons get dressed for the next fight

LONDON – They marched by hundreds of thousands to stop Brexit. They cried when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hit his side in the last elections.
And now, on the precipice of Brexit, fervent pro-European Britons, who in some measures outnumber those who favor Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, are looking for new ways out of their anger, something, anything, to avoid Look at the abyss of an exile from a block generation.
"I don't know what to do anymore," said Tanya Luker, standing in the corner of the Coach & Horses pub in central London this week. "We are like a group of unhappy people who don't know what to do."
On Friday, Brexit will move from the realm of the left nightmare to reality. And the remaining British, who fought for years to remain in the European Union, are calculating how to keep afloat a movement that may not have another chance to reverse Brexit for 30 or 40 years.
After going bankrupt last year with a strategy of trying to undo the retreat, they are gathering their tired and desperate supporters for hugely consistent battles over the shape of Brexit, relying on lawmakers to preserve trade ties with Europe so that British workers can keep their jobs.
They are waving on behalf of Europeans living in Britain and who have been rejected long-term permission to stay.
And they are trying to deny Mr. Johnson his desire to hide Brexit in the newspaper business pages, arguing that now is the time when the threat of brutal factory closures and immigrant repression must be forced to the front pages. .
"For three years, we have been in a false war," said Naomi Smith, executive director of Best for Britain, one of the largest remaining anti-Brexit campaign groups. "No one really felt any of the real effects of this, because we had not yet had to look at border controls, we had not had to consider what happens to our right to live, work, study and love in another country."
In the eyes of many Britons, it was remarkable that pro-European Britons mounted a serious struggle to overthrow Brexit. By converting dozens of British lawmakers, activists turned the arrest of Brexit from a marginal cause in the The largest pro-European movement on the continent.
Enough people changed sides that, in many opinion polls before the December general elections, the rest defeated the Leavers by little in favor of the withdrawal of the block. And in the general elections, the parties that favored re-executing the Brexit referendum won more than half of the votes.
But the remaining vote was divided into competing parties, consigning the anti-Brexit side to a Historically horrible defeat to the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.
What followed was a long Christmas stupor.
"It's the end of everything they fought for years, and the end of their vision of Britain for many people as a country they considered open, international and rational," said Ian Dunt, a pro-Permanent writer whose book "How be a liberal, "will be launched this year. "Obviously you have a feeling of detachment from your country."
But Britain's next departure date, Friday, seems to have shaken many people from their stun. In their anger over the government's migration plans, and their desperation not to sink into years of despair, they said they were looking at the way left-wing voters in the United States reacted to President Trump's victory in 2016.
"In the United States, we have seen massive mobilizations in defense of migrants, abolishing ICE protests," said Ana Oppenheim, organizer of Another Europe is Possible, a leftist anti-Brexit group. “This is something we have to do here. We cannot let energy dissipate in a situation where our rights and our freedoms are threatened. "
On university campuses, organizers advise Europeans on how to apply for permission to stay in Britain, said Eve Alcock, president of the student union at the University of Bath. Pro-Remain groups are now asking conservative members of Parliament to prevent their party from seeking a radical separation from the European Union, arguing that it would only harm the blue-collar workers who helped put them in Parliament.
And political agents are making plans to attack when Johnson finally turns his party's aspirations for Brexit into the harsh reality of a plan.
If you try to preserve close ties with Europe, Johnson could enrage hardline and pro-Brexit voters. But cutting back the drift of the European Union carries its own risks, especially in the seats of the old working heart that house workers in the automotive or aerospace industry who will suffer if the block responds with trade barriers, as their leaders promised.
"More than three years later, they have not yet defined Brexit," said Tom Baldwin, who helped lead the People's Vote, the group that organized marches for a second Brexit referendum. "I'm not sure he knows which ones yet, but Boris Johnson will inevitably betray more people, more promises, and his opponents have a duty to expose that."
It is not that someone thinks that rejoining the European Union is at stake, at least in the next decade.
Nor do the pro-Europeans have access to the same well-funded and data-rich organizations that helped organize the largest demonstrations last year. The popular vote was divided into war camps in October, with one side trying to make it a declared pro-Permanent organization and the other trying to continue recruiting a wider range of legislators.
Another challenge for pro-Europeans in Britain is that, unlike anti-Trump voters in the United States, there is more than one party competing for their votes, said Denise Baron, a political researcher who has worked for campaigns on both sides of the country . Atlantic.
While Democrats benefited from the rise of anti-Trump sentiment in the midterm elections of 2018, many pro-European voters await the results of the race for this year's Labor leadership to decide whether to make it the vessel of their opposition to Mr. Johnson or turn to another party.
And in Britain's political system, which gives a government with the majority of Johnson almost complete control over what happens or not, the opposition is a lonely place.
Of all the opposition battles ahead, perhaps none has attracted as much concern as the approximately 3.4 million citizens of the European Union in Britain, some of whom struggle to guarantee long-term residence rights and are anxious because they are denied housing or employment.
Tanja Bueltmann, a professor of migration at the University of Northumbria, said that while the attention was welcome, pro-European activists approached the cause late, given that the window to facilitate the application process for the so-called "established state,quot; had been closed .
Still, some groups that have long been agitating European citizens, such as the3million has already launched legal actions to fight for your voting rights and privacy.
At the Coach & Horses pub, where the 3 million organized a tour of the pub, Mrs. Luker and her husband, Trevor Luker, who met while working in Frankfurt, said they would wake up on Saturday in a different country than they had chosen to do. his house.
"For most of my life, I have been able to move freely throughout Europe," Luker said. "Suddenly, that is no longer an option. That freedom to pick up sticks is gone."
The European commercial office of Mr. Luker's financial services firm had already moved to Brussels. With changes like that beginning to affect more people, Luker, an American of Finnish origin, said he hoped that protests to limit the damage of Brexit could be spread.
While people filled the pub, including a group of pro-permanent Britons who, however, made fun of Europeans there, Luker lamented the decades of turmoil that lay ahead.
"We could have a hangover tomorrow," he said, "but the country will have one for the next 20 years."