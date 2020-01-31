Battered at the polls, pro-European Britons get dressed for the next fight

Enough people changed sides that, in many opinion polls before the December general elections, the rest defeated the Leavers by little in favor of the withdrawal of the block. And in the general elections, the parties that favored re-executing the Brexit referendum won more than half of the votes.

But the remaining vote was divided into competing parties, consigning the anti-Brexit side to a Historically horrible defeat to the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.

What followed was a long Christmas stupor.

"It's the end of everything they fought for years, and the end of their vision of Britain for many people as a country they considered open, international and rational," said Ian Dunt, a pro-Permanent writer whose book "How be a liberal, "will be launched this year. "Obviously you have a feeling of detachment from your country."

But Britain's next departure date, Friday, seems to have shaken many people from their stun. In their anger over the government's migration plans, and their desperation not to sink into years of despair, they said they were looking at the way left-wing voters in the United States reacted to President Trump's victory in 2016.

"In the United States, we have seen massive mobilizations in defense of migrants, abolishing ICE protests," said Ana Oppenheim, organizer of Another Europe is Possible, a leftist anti-Brexit group. “This is something we have to do here. We cannot let energy dissipate in a situation where our rights and our freedoms are threatened. "

On university campuses, organizers advise Europeans on how to apply for permission to stay in Britain, said Eve Alcock, president of the student union at the University of Bath. Pro-Remain groups are now asking conservative members of Parliament to prevent their party from seeking a radical separation from the European Union, arguing that it would only harm the blue-collar workers who helped put them in Parliament.