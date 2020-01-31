Bangkok ready for a great race in the Winter Derby Trial | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML489e36f76a80a282c28d68de1eddb22b11% %MINIFYHTML489e36f76a80a282c28d68de1eddb22b12%





Coach Andrew Balding



Andrew Balding is confident that Bangkok can be competitive in its all-weather debut at Betway Winter Derby Trial Stakes in Lingfield.

Australia's four-year-old son will try to get his first success since the Group Three Classical Test in Sandown last April.

Since his last victory, Bangkok finished in the field at Epsom Derby and took second place in King Edward VII Stakes in Royal Ascot, Strensall Stakes in York and the last time in Qatar Derby in Doha.

Balding said: "Bangkok worked very well in the Qatar Derby. That was the first time on a decent break, and I think it will come for that."

"The horse seems to be in great shape. The only question mark is whether it will be so effective in all weather."

"Let's hope he drives it because he always works very well in our all-weather gallops, one of which is a Polytrack."

"It takes a bit of luck to run there, but he has the figures to be competitive."

In third place 12 months ago, the Courthouse represents John Gosden, who is looking for a third consecutive success in the 10 furlons race on Saturday, who claimed him last year with Wissahickon and in 2018 with Utmost.

Jockey Robert Havlin said: "He ran well in this race last year, but he always runs well and seems to like the weather. We know he likes it out there and could run blindfolded, which is a great advantage." .

"Bangkok is obviously the horse to beat, but it has never run on the surface. We are happy with our boy, and he ended up facing Jane Chapple-Hyam's horse (Dalgarno) on the last day."

"He deserves to win a race like this, because he never falls without a fight and has made it difficult for some good horses, such as when he pushed Old Persian to half the length (at Newmarket in 2018).

The Extra Elusive, trained by Roger Charlton, will try to end a winning streak that dates back to August 2018, at its first start since it was gelled after finishing second behind Elarqam in July.

Harry Charlton, his father's assistant, said: "He ran very well on his last outing at Sandown, but he had a little trouble in that race, so we decided to give him free time and not rush him.

"He is a very active horse and does not need much to get in shape. He is in good shape: it is his first start in more than 200 days, but he is recovering well."

"Ten furlongs around Lingfield is possibly a little tight, because it is a long step horse. (But) I hope it runs well."

Tom Dascombe feels that Kachy will have to be at the top of his game to claim a third consecutive victory record at Betway Cleves Stakes.

The perennial seven-year-old boy broke the six-year record in the 12-month List award, before landing the current All-Weather Sprint Championship Final on Good Friday.

Kachy has not been seen since he finished a respectable third in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, but Dascombe reports that his stable star is in good condition.

He said: "Kachy is back, and I am very happy with him. He is very well and always runs well in Lingfield. I am eager to get him back on track."

"I'm not worried about the draw in seven, because he won it from the eighth place last year. He ran a blinding in Royal Ascot, and if he brings that form to the table it will be hard to beat."

"Owen Burrows (Habub) 's horse won well last time. In the official standings, he (Kachy) has a few pounds in his hand and will have to run near his mark to win."

Havlin will be aboard the Tinto trained by Amanda Perrett, who will seek to stop Kachy on his way by going one better than at the same level in progress and distance in November.

Havlin said: "He had a very good shape last year. I've ridden him several times before, and he needs some knowledge."

"He has a lovely draw in one. He likes to follow a good one, so I hope I can get a good trailer from Kachy. He will have to improve to win."

Burrows is confident that the one-mile throwback will not be a problem for Chelmsford's last scorer, Habub.

He said: "He has earned more than six, seven and a mile, so he is quite versatile. Kachy is a bit special, and I have no illusions that we have anything to find in the rankings."

"I thought this would be a good place to fly the cobwebs. I am happy with him and he is working well. He is not a slow horse and has many boots."