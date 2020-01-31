Azealia Banks uses voodoo – Predict the divorce of Beyonce and Jay Z!

Rapper, and admitted voodoo priestess, Azealia Banks has issued some predictions that, according to her, will take place in the coming years.
Some of his predictions are indisputable. But others are explosive.
A prediction that makes people talk is about Princess Meghan Markle. According to Azealia, Meghan will die in a car accident.
Azealia also says that Jay Z and Beyonce will divorce in 2026, Naomi Campbell will marry British royalty and give birth to a real son, and that podcaster Joe Budden will come out of the closet like a gay man.
Here is his complete list of predictions:
-Chris Martin will go alone in 2022. It will be idol crap. We will live for it.
Kim divorces Kanye in 2026.
-Yahndi launches in 2026. a milestone in humanity's effort to contact and / or take advantage of & # 39; GOD & # 39 ;. Kanye FINALLY has his spiritual breakthrough.
– "KOREA,quot;: North Korea finally joined after decades of struggle (2027)
-Korean society produces Asia's response to Elon Musk (2024)
-Beyonce and Jay-Z begin an "open relationship,quot; (2024)
-Joe Budden comes out of the closet (2022)
-Beyonce defeats Gwentyth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian in the race to become the next Martha Stewart in the United States (2026)
-The value of the company GOOP reaches trillions of dollars (2029)
-Elizabeth Warren wins the 2020 elections.
-Joan Smalls becomes the great black supermodel of this generation
-Naomi Campbell marries British royalty. A much younger duke or an earl. (2023)
-Naomi Campbell gives birth to a real child. A milestone in the culture of women regarding aging x parenting. Manic black girls rejoice (2025)
-Meghan Markle dies in a car accident. (2022)
-Prince Harry returns to England (2021)
– Queen Elizabeth II dies (2023)
-Beyonce divorces Jay-Z (2026)
-Diddy and Steve Stoute hired by the South Korean government to oversee cultural exports (2023)
– "The New York Knicks,quot; became a national relic, A "The Chicago Bulls,quot; (2028)
-Cure for Parkinson's disease (2024)