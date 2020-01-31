Australian Open: Sofia Kenin says it's "time to shine,quot; against Garbine Muguruza | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML22054c9067be4cbaf58a50f26968a04111% %MINIFYHTML22054c9067be4cbaf58a50f26968a04112%





Sofia Kenin, the fourteenth seeker, ended Ashleigh Barty's world hopes in the semifinals.

Sofia Kenin, Grand Slam finalist for the first time, believes it is "time to shine,quot; while preparing for the Australian Open final against Garbine Muguruza.

The fourteenth seed reaches the final after finishing the Ashleigh Barty campaign at his Grand Slam at home with a brave 7-6 victory (8-6) 7-5 in the semifinals.

The 21-year-old has not passed the fourth round in an important tournament so far and her career in Australia has already reserved her place in the top 10 in the world, no matter what happens on Saturday.

Kenin has become the first American woman, in addition to Serena or Venus Williams, to reach the final in Melbourne since 2005 and is ready to make the most of the opportunity.

"First, I will enjoy the moment," Kenin said on the WTA website.

"You don't experience this so often. Of course, I'm going to enjoy it. This is very exciting. Literally butterflies."

"I will also focus on what I need to do, focus on my game. I came here, it is time to shine, do the best I can … I hope to do something more special."

In his semifinal, Kenin showed the kind of resistance he will need against Muguruza on Saturday. He saved Barty's set points in both sets and regained the last four games of the game.

"I thought I could win even though I had two set points in the first and second," Kenin later shared.

"I could literally feel it, I said to myself, I believe in myself. If I lose the set, I'm still going out and believing. Yes, I really did a great job with that. I didn't give up."

The belief was a central part of Muguruza's final obstacle before Saturday's final as well, since it prevailed over world number 3, Simona Halep, by 7-6 (10-8) 7-5.

The Spanish is not planted in Melbourne, as it fell far from the heights that saw it beat Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

However, after meeting with Conchita Martínez, who trained her for the Wimbledon title in a short-term agreement, she has been rejuvenated.

"I believe in myself that I have what it takes to play these kinds of matches and be at this stage," said former No. 1.

It's hard to really tell what the small difference is. I guess maybe structuring the points better, using more my weapons. It is literally half a second or a shot apart. It is very delicate. It's also a lot about trust, the way you play. Garbine Muguruza reflecting on his ascending form

The 26-year-old will also enjoy an increase in the classification after the conclusion of this Australian Open. He will return to the top 20 and could rise to the eleventh if he takes the title.

Muguruza and Kenin met only once, in Beijing last year. On that occasion, the American took the booty 6-0 2-6 6-2.

