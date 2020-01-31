Australian Open 2020: Jamie Murray approaches his eighth Grand Slam title | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLd625a652e2db460641722ef39a8d0d6d11% %MINIFYHTMLd625a652e2db460641722ef39a8d0d6d12%

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will face the fifth Barbora Krejcikova seeds of the Czech Republic and Croatian Nikola Mektic on Saturday night





Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final in Melbourne

Jamie Murray is a victory of his eighth Grand Slam title after he and his American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Murray and Mattek-Sands, who won together the mixed title of the US Open. UU. In the last two years, they benefited from the roof closure on Rod Laver Arena thanks to the extreme heat rule since the temperature exceeded 40 ° C.

They faced the wildcard Australian couple Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith and arrived on Saturday night 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) to establish a confrontation with the fifth Barbora Krejcikova seeds of the Czech Republic and the Croatian Nikola Mektic

Murray said: "We lost against them last year in a difficult game, so today we had a bit of luck, the chance of a bit of revenge. There was a lot at stake. For us being in the final is really exciting." "

Mattek-Sands and Murray celebrate reaching another final together

The Scotsman currently has two men's double titles, from here and the US Open in 2016, and five mixed double titles.

After winning Wimbledon with Jelena Jankovic in 2007, she won consecutive titles with Martina Hingis at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017, as well as her New York double with Mattek-Sands.

Murray's success means that British players could win two of the main titles here. Joe Salisbury will play the men's doubles final on Sunday with fellow American Rajeev Ram.

