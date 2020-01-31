Atlanta's boyfriend, housewife Porsha, Dennis, accused of having a & # 39; secret baby & # 39 ;!

Porsha Williams of Atlanta Housewives and her fiance Dennis McKinley are being hit by unconfirmed rumors that the couple has separated.

Now Dennis faces more rumors, of a more serious type. Yesterday, while on social media, a woman claimed that Dennis had been hiding a secret baby.

Dennis and Porsha welcomed their daughter Pilar to the world last year. Throughout their relationship, and so far, Dennis has been telling Porsha that Pilar was his only daughter. Well, an Atlanta woman confronted Dennis in IG yesterday, claiming that Dennis was hiding a second child.

Dennis published a photo of himself, with his daughter Pilar. And all hell broke out in his comments.

Dennis denied the accusations in his comments.

Dennis is a very successful entrepreneur who helps small new businesses build strong brands and increase their income. Today he is the owner of Detroit Equilites, Hot Dog Factory and the current CEO of QueenVirginRemy.com. According to online reports, Dennis has a net worth of more than $ 20 million.