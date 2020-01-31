Are the United States and Iran on their way to war? The | I ran

In this episode of In the frontWe discussed tensions between the United States and Iran with former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian and former US brigadier general Mark Kimmitt.

And in a special interview, we asked the UN special rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, about her investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and her report that suggests Mohammed bin Salman Hacked billionaire Jeff Bezos's mobile phone.

Source: Al Jazeera