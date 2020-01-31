Antonio Banderas reveals the shocking price of a ticket for the Oscar 2020

Do you want to attend the Oscar 2020? According to Antonio Banderas, it will cost you a nice penny.

Thursday Pain and glory star stopped by The Late Late Show and explained how tickets work for the coveted prize show.

"You have four (seats) and that's it, including me," he said. James corden, noting that you have to pay for each additional guest you bring. "And then you have to pay, actually. Of course, I'm paying … I think it's $ 750." Surprised by his response, the host of the night said: "Close the front door. $ 750 to see a group of millionaires delivering gold statues?"

Amused by James's response, the Oscar-nominated actor went wild again by revealing that the number he gave was actually only for the honorees. "That's for people who are really involved in this. I think the tickets for normality … I don't know exactly the number, but for someone who isn't involved in this … I think it's a little more than that." . "

Still stunned, the Cats star said: "Is that a discount?! Shut up. Antonio, you have that Cat and Boots money. Do you have the Shrek money is fine. "