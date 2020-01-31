Antonio Banderas reveals the shocking price of a ticket for the Oscar 2020

Do you want to attend the Oscar 2020? According to Antonio Banderas, it will cost you a nice penny.
Thursday Pain and glory star stopped by The Late Late Show and explained how tickets work for the coveted prize show.
"You have four (seats) and that's it, including me," he said. James corden, noting that you have to pay for each additional guest you bring. "And then you have to pay, actually. Of course, I'm paying … I think it's $ 750." Surprised by his response, the host of the night said: "Close the front door. $ 750 to see a group of millionaires delivering gold statues?"
Amused by James's response, the Oscar-nominated actor went wild again by revealing that the number he gave was actually only for the honorees. "That's for people who are really involved in this. I think the tickets for normality … I don't know exactly the number, but for someone who isn't involved in this … I think it's a little more than that." . "
Still stunned, the Cats star said: "Is that a discount?! Shut up. Antonio, you have that Cat and Boots money. Do you have the Shrek money is fine. "
While talking about the Oscar theme, James took a moment to remember the other guests. Rob loweThe infamous performance during the 1989 show, which marked the first time that the Academy Awards did not have a host. "It says,quot; involved "as if it were a crime," Rob told the audience when James made his analysis of the issue. "What it was,quot;.
James joked: "You were involved in the same way that I participated in the film Cats. There is blood on our hands. "
It wasn't just a momentous night for him Parks and Recreation alum, who played a shameful musical number with a Snow White impersonator to start the show, but also marked Antonio's first Oscars. Excited to hear his opinion, Rob asked Antonio if he was as bad as America thought he was.
"Well, you know, the problem I had …" began. "I remember this. I remember this because it was unforgettable. Unforgettable. But I remember that day because I bought new shoes and it was unbearable, the pain …" Entering, James said Rob's performance was the "icing on the cake." for Antonio's suffering that night.
Doing everything possible to defend his decision to join the opening number, Rob said: "Okay, so it's the Academy Awards. They come to a 25-year-old actor and say," We'd like the Oscars to open. " What is a 25 year old … and I say: "Great! You know what the hell is what. " Marvin Hamlisch, double Oscar winner, wrote the lyrics. It turned out that they weren't that good and I said: & # 39; I don't know about this & # 39; ".
Watch Antonio impress James with the cost of an Oscar ticket and relive the opening of Rob's Oscars in 1989 in the fun video above!
