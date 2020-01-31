Home Entertainment Annie Murphy is sincere about her life & # 39; gloomy &...

Annie Murphy is sincere about her life & # 39; gloomy & # 39; before landing in the role of & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39;

The actress reveals that she only had $ 3 in her bank account after her house had just burned down and she thought about stopping to act before having an audition for comedy.

Annie Murphy apparently he has bottomed out before making his big chance with "Schitt & # 39; s Creek"When asked in a television interview about the time she was close to stop acting, the actress known for her interpretation of the Alexis Rose socialite in the Emmy-nominated series was sincere about her" bleak "life.

Stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson show"the 33-year-old actress recalled," Just before & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;, things were quite bleak. "She detailed:" My house had just burned down. I had about $ 3 in my bank account. I had not worked in almost two years, and had just done my first screen test. Like, blown, blown, blown, blown. "

The wife of Grounded Leader Menno Versteeg He also confessed: "I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very bratish scream. And the universe said: & # 39; Don't do this anymore. This is not for you & # 39;". "She went on to share what changed as she spilled," but then, two days later, I got the audition for & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39 ;. "

Murphy's confession earned him praise from the host Kelly Clarkson, who told him: "I love that you tell this story, however, because many people would not tell it." He added: "I think it's really cool, because I have a lot of friends who are actors, and it's a very difficult job. Either you're winning or you're just gone."

At the beginning of the interview, Murphy also informed Clarkson that she had "cried" for her "Since U Been Gone" several times in her life. To which, the "American idol"Alum simply responded by saying," Nothing to be ashamed of. "

"Schitt & # 39; s Creek" is broadcasting its sixth and final season. This popular Canadian sitcom was created by the father and son duo, Eugene Levy Y Dan levy, and follows an extremely rich family who suddenly broke down and had to live in a motel in a small town that they bought in the 1990s as a joke.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Murphy revealed that his character Alexis almost went to a comedian. Abby Elliott. "Thank God, she was a successful actress who had other things to do. I owe my career to Abby's career," he said. And, when the program came to an end, he expressed concern: "Now I wonder if I can ever do anything other than Alexis or if it is totally rooted in my bones."