Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson will wear a Kobe Bryant-inspired mask against Lightning

%MINIFYHTML0b3a1a9793ca956d0067be3864d9eaa211% %MINIFYHTML0b3a1a9793ca956d0067be3864d9eaa212%

The Anaheim Ducks will look a little different on Friday night when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning, but goalkeeper John Gibson is taking another step after the tragic accident on Sunday's helicopter that took Kobe Bryant's life.

While Gibson will wear the third Ducks shirt like the rest of his teammates, the 26-year-old netminder will also wear a custom mask in tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other seven who died in Sunday's accident.

%MINIFYHTML0b3a1a9793ca956d0067be3864d9eaa213% %MINIFYHTML0b3a1a9793ca956d0067be3864d9eaa214%

MORE: Lakers stars in James, Davis honors Kobe Bryant with new tattoos

The Ducks posted images and videos of the mask hours before Friday's contest. Gibson's hats feature numbers 24 and 8, which Bryant wore during his 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, as well as a silhouette of basketball superstar and Gianna. The names of the other seven victims of the tragedy surround the silhouette, and a portrait of Bryant's face is superimposed on the Ducks logo on the top of the helmet.

The Ducks also honored the victims during their 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, with a video tribute and 24 seconds of silence observed at the Honda Center.

"That is just an incredible tragedy for all those families," Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said after Wednesday's game. “Kobe Bryant has had an incredibly positive influence in Southern California and, to honor him tonight, I thought it was incredible from our players and our organization and, most importantly, from those fans there. It was very surreal, gloomy and humble to stand on that bench. ”