An outbreak of racist sentiment when the coronavirus arrives in Australia

Recently, when Andy Miao takes the train to work in Sydney, he has noticed the disapproving looks of other people if he doesn't wear a face mask. Although he does not have the coronavirus, Mr. Miao, of Chinese descent and raised in Australia, knows that it is due to one reason: his ethnicity.

"It makes people like me, who are very, very Australian, feel like strangers," said Miao, 24, who returned from a trip to China earlier this month and has since seen jokes that degrade the Chinese . "He is definitely invoking many past racial stereotypes."

But as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency after the virus spread to countries like Australia, it is worried about an outbreak of erroneous information, panic and xenophobia.

The virus has killed more than 200 people, with almost 10,000 cases reported, although in Australia there are only a handful of cases, and health authorities have said the risk of contracting it for many Australians is low.