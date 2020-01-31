An outbreak of racist sentiment when the coronavirus arrives in Australia

Australia's letter It is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's number is written by Isabella Kwai, a reporter from the Australian office.
Recently, when Andy Miao takes the train to work in Sydney, he has noticed the disapproving looks of other people if he doesn't wear a face mask. Although he does not have the coronavirus, Mr. Miao, of Chinese descent and raised in Australia, knows that it is due to one reason: his ethnicity.
"It makes people like me, who are very, very Australian, feel like strangers," said Miao, 24, who returned from a trip to China earlier this month and has since seen jokes that degrade the Chinese . "He is definitely invoking many past racial stereotypes."
But as the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency after the virus spread to countries like Australia, it is worried about an outbreak of erroneous information, panic and xenophobia.
The virus has killed more than 200 people, with almost 10,000 cases reported, although in Australia there are only a handful of cases, and health authorities have said the risk of contracting it for many Australians is low.
Still, universities have Delayed exams, face masks, used only a few weeks ago against the smoke of forest fires, are a common sight, and the government plans to evacuate Australians from the epicenter of the outbreak in China.
Other responses here in Australia, where the relationship with China is controversial, have taken a more xenophobic inclination.
Some right-wing lawmakers polled their supporters and asked them if Australians should temporarily ban Chinese people from entering the country. A newspaper in Victoria, The Herald Sun, called the coronavirus a "Chinese Virus,quot; on its cover, which led more than 40,000 people to sign a petition demanding an apology. On social media, fake ads warn people to move away from Chinese-populated areas, and memes make fun of the first reports that the virus jumped from wild animals to humans.
"Racism feeds on fear and anxiety," said Tim Soutphommasane, former commissioner of racial discrimination and now a professor at the University of Sydney. While the virus originated in China, "viral diseases have no ethnic, racial or national characteristics," he said, adding that the erroneous information was "alarming."
On Wednesday, the government said it planned to evacuate Australian citizens from the province to Christmas Island, an Australian territory 2,000 miles away from the mainland, to be quarantined for 14 days.
But many questioned the implications of using Christmas Island, where refugees and asylum seekers have been held, instead of military bases on the continent.
It was not an "appropriate,quot; place to quarantine people, said Dr. Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, in a television interview. Faced with the decision, many Australians are choosing to stay locked up.
Part of the rhetoric has been reminiscent of a time when the Chinese were deliberately excluded from the country. "A similar article could be read at Victoria's gold deposits in the 1860s," said Jon Piccini, a history professor at the Catholic University of Australia.
As scientists compete to develop a vaccine, the virus is likely to continue to spread. Many wonder if it will perpetuate even more stereotypes, the same ones that once led Australia to ban non-whites from calling the country home.
Mr. Miao said he didn't blame people for being ignorant, but added: "I don't think it's very fair."
