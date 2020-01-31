An ode to the Bollywood superstar of yesteryear, Babita Kapoor

%MINIFYHTML933749cbaa72f440e84346c9c2aca63111% %MINIFYHTML933749cbaa72f440e84346c9c2aca63112%

Hit miss

Babita was born on April 20, 1947 in Mumbai, daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani (of fame Bharat Ki Beti) and British mother, Barbara Shivdasani. His father belonged to a Sindhi family, who had emigrated from Pakistan after the Partition. The late actress Sadhana was her cousin sister.

%MINIFYHTML933749cbaa72f440e84346c9c2aca63113% %MINIFYHTML933749cbaa72f440e84346c9c2aca63114%

The first launch of Babita was the superhit Dus Lakh (1966), in front of Sanjay Khan. He also introduced Neetu Singh (his future sister-in-law), as a children's artist. This comedy by Devendra Goel dealt with the changing fortunes of a family, after they inherit 10 thousand rupees. Composer Ravi & # 39; s, Garibon Ki Suno, won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Reproduction for Asha Bhosle that year.

Few know that the first film signed by Babita was Raaz (1967) with Rajesh Khanna. Reportedly, her father had arranged a screen test for her with producer G Sippy. After a shot, Sippy announced the package. Fearing the worst, Babita went home only to receive a call from Sippy asking if he could start shooting within 15 days. According to reports, he said: "I recognize a star when

I see one! ”If Dus Lakh, his first pitch, won lakhs, Raaz, the second, won his recognition. He also made Adurthi Subba Rao & # 39; s, Doli (1969), a new version of the Telugu movie Thene Manasulu, with Rajesh Khanna. The songs Sajana sath nibhana and Doli chadh ke dulhan sasural chali (composed by Ravi) of Doli were popular.

The turning point, however, came with the Farz by Ravikant Nagaich (1967). The James Bond scam paired Babita with Jeetendra and was a remake of the Telugu Gudachari movie. Farz was a slow starter. In fact, Jeetendra once shared with Filmfare that he had bought tickets in bulk from the movie to give him momentum. After the first few weeks, the audience got rid of the film, thanks to the spicy songs of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Baar baar din ye aaye, Hum toh tere aashiq hain, Mast baharon ka main aashiq and Tumse or haseena … were blockbusters. Around the jubilee week, the censors would have cut a portion of Hum toh tere aashiq. The song was restored after the discontented public protested and drove the film towards its golden jubilee.

The dance style of Jeetendra and Babita was a pioneer in today's aerobic templates. Babita's slender frame, the color of the pink powder lips and the belly sprinkled with glitter kept the spectators captivated. Then he went on to do Aulad (1968), Anmol Moti (1969), Banphool (1971) and Ek Hasina Do Diwane (1972) with Jeetendra. Anmol Moti, from SD Narang, was touted as the first underwater film in India. The story goes that Babita, who couldn't swim, would give him water injections by getting into a hidden tank in a pool.

She paired with Shammi Kapoor (her future uncle) in Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai of Pramod Chakravorty (1969). He had to rehearse vigorously to match the madness and chaos of Shammi Kapoor in the musical Shankar-Jaikishen. The romantic Janam janam ka saath hai was a blockbuster.

Kismat (1968) of Manmohan Desai saw Babita with Biswajeet. The soundtrack of O.P.Nayyar gave him gems like Aao huzoor tum ko, Kajra mohabbat wala and Aankhon mein qayamat ke kajal. She played Shashi Kapoor's lover (her future uncle) in Hasina Maan Jayegi of Prakash Mehra. Kalyanji-Anandji numbers such as Bekhudi mein sanam and Chale the saath milkar are favorites of nostalgia fans. Anjaana (1969), Mohan Kumar's family drama, presented her with Rajendra Kumar. The footprints of Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Jaan chali jaye, Rim jhim ke geet and Woh kaun hai were the best sellers.

A record film was Sohanlal Kanwar’s Pehchan (1970). The narrative of "the city girl (Babita) falls in love with a villager,quot; (Manoj Kumar) swept through the Filmfare Awards. While Kanwar won the Best Director award, Shankar-Jaikishen won the Best Musical Director Award. The songs Sabse bada swim written by Varma Malik and Bas yehi apradh by Neeraj earned them the two Best Lyrics.

The last song won Mukesh the Filmfare

Better male reproduction.

Arjun Hingorani's thriller, Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan? (1970), starring Babita with Dharmendra, was inspired by the French classic Les Diaboliques (1955). The plot of an heiress, who accidentally ends up killing the man who tries to kill her, had an element of emotion.

The reel becomes real

Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971) remains a milestone in Babita's career. She put her future opposite husband Randhir Kapoor, her father-in-law Raj Kapoor and her grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor under the banner of RK. The generation gap drama marked Randhir's debut as the protagonist and director. The younger brother, Rishi Kapoor, helped him.

A shy Babita and a playful Randhir … her spicy chemistry taken from her true romance. As in the movie, they supposedly met on a plane and attended the same university. It was believed that Randhir signed Babita in an attempt to familiarize his family with his love. It is said that the duo first met around 1969. Randhir, who had not made his debut at that time, would wait for his star girlfriend to return from school. It is said that the devoted Babita would hurry to wash her makeup before meeting him because her boyfriend did not like it.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971 after Kal Aaj Aur Kal was released. After the marriage, the couple appeared in K. Shankar’s Jeet, the remake of the Tamil movie En Annan. By the way, Babita was offered the Andaz de Ramesh Sippy (1971). But his father thought it was contrary to his image of a glamorous girl and insisted that he reject it. Babita left the movies in 1973. His last film, like the first one, was with Sanjay Khan – Sone Ke Haath (1974).

Eager to return home, he did not regret having renounced his career. His first daughter, Karisma, was born in 1974. Unfortunately, Randhir's career began to decline in the 1980s. His alleged addiction to alcohol turned unpleasant things between them. After the birth of his second daughter, Kareena, in 1981, things deteriorated further. In 1988, Randhir moved from his Napean Sea Road department to live with his parents in Deonar.



Mom's word

Babita raised her daughters without help and encouraged them to go for the impossible. A daughter of Kapoor who could never be an actress was apparently an unwritten family code. Babita destroyed it. Due to his mother's stubbornness, Karisma pocketed the Prem Qaidi of Ramanaidu (1991) and the rest is history. “Whatever it is today is for my mother. She told Kareena and me that it could be easy to rest being a familiar family. But the day your movie is released, you are not a son or daughter of anyone. You are what creates the box office, "Karisma Kapoor once said in recognition of

his mother.

When he faced criticism for the sexy sexy songs mujhe log bole (Khuddar) and Sarkai lo khatiya in Raja Babu, it was Babita, who gave Karisma the strength to deal with the detractors. “Things were not easy and many times I cried until I fell asleep. Mom gave me hope that one day my hard work was worth it, ”she said.

It is said that Babita is essential for Kareena Kapoor to abandon Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai (2000) and, instead, make his debut with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee the same year. The important thing is not which film worked and which did not, but the influence that Babita exerted on the careers and personal choices of his daughters as well. “My mother is like God. She is literally the person I pray to. She is sunlight and oxygen in my life. She is a true woman of substance, "Kareena once said.





Friends forever

Randhir also shares a close bond with Babita. Although the two continue to live separately, there is no trace of bitterness between them. They remain legally married. In fact, Kareena was quoted once as saying that her father was a "man of one woman." “Babita is still my wife. If I don't live with her, it doesn't mean she isn't my wife. I often visit her, we go out together, ”he once told Filmfare. “Hota hai yaar. Everyone goes through ups and downs. I don't want to remember the phase in which I separated from my wife and my children … I still love Babita! "

When recently asked what prevented them from divorcing, he said, “Divorce for what? I have no intention of remarrying. She either … I was a terrible man, who drank a lot and was late home, which he didn't like. I didn't want to live as she wanted. She couldn't accept me as I am … So that's fine. We had two lovely children. She raised them in the best way … What else could she have asked for as a father? "Jab tum hoge saathh saal ke aur main hongi pachpan ki … the votes of the reel that Randhir and Babita took seem to be true. Here is a relationship that is based on a bond … not slavery … either kal aaj aur kal.