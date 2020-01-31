Amid tensions over Trump's plan, Israeli rockets attack Hamas | News

%MINIFYHTMLbf840bdece8725bcba6972351852b6df11% %MINIFYHTMLbf840bdece8725bcba6972351852b6df12%

Jerusalem – Israel attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday after three rockets were fired from the besieged Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Two of the rockets fired last night were intercepted by the iron missile defense system of the Iron Dome of Israel, while the third landed in an open area, according to the statement.

No victims were reported and there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Israeli media said a mother and a newborn child in Serdot were slightly injured after the mother fell while running to a shelter after the sirens sounded.

Hamas spokesman Abdellatif al-Qanoun told Al Jazeera that Israeli airstrikes attacked the Gaza Strip, but challenged that Hamas had launched an attack on Israel before that.

"Israel claims that we launch rockets, but we cannot take their narrative," Qanoun said, without denying or confirming Israel's claim.

"Israel's air strikes early in the morning are part of the continuing attacks of occupation and enmity against our people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem."

Peace plan

Israel said Thursday a mortar was fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. Israeli media reported an explosion near Kissufim in southern Israel and security forces toured the area. No victims were reported in that alleged attack.

The exchanges follow the announcement of the Middle East Plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, who promised a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and gave Israel an "undivided capital,quot; in Jerusalem.

Tuesday's announcement angered the leaders and the Palestinian people, who promised to "fight the agreement."

Since then, Israel deployed additional troops near the Gaza separation barrier, which saw hundreds of people protest against the plan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Israeli army was also deployed in the occupied Jordan Valley in the West Bank, which according to the plan would be annexed to Israel.

Trump's plan seeks to disarm Hamas, the group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and is designated by the United States as a "terrorist,quot; organization.

Qanou told Al Jazeera that the group rejected the plan.

"Hamas will not accept being disarmed. It is not acceptable to talk about the disarmament of Hamas or any other Palestinian resistance faction."

"The arm of the Palestinian resistance is legitimate and our right to defend ourselves against this brutal occupation is legally guaranteed."

Informal truce

Over the past year, Hamas has forged an informal truce with Israel, under which Tel Aviv has slightly eased its paralyzing blockade of the enclave in exchange for calm.

But after Israel killed a high-ranking leader of the Islamic Jihad armed group in Gaza in November, Israel launched attacks on Gaza, killing at least 36 Palestinians.

Political analyst Ellie Nissan said the rocket exchange will continue in the coming months, but that the situation probably will not intensify.

"Nothing will change on the ground until after the election because Netanyahu has achieved what he wants in terms of getting support before the vote," Nissan said referring to the next parliamentary elections on March 2, the third in less than a year.

"However, if an Israeli dies in these attacks, Israel will have to respond."

But tensions between Israel and Gaza have steadily increased in the last two weeks after several months of relative calm.

Additional Maram Humaid Reports