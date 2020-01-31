Amanda Serrano hopes to face Katie Taylor after victory by unemployment | Boxing News





Amanda Serrano celebrates the defeat of Simone Da Silva

Amanda Serrano arrested Simone Da Silva and said that a great confrontation with Irish superstar Katie Taylor is "definitive."

Serrano, who won world titles in seven incredible weight categories, returned to the ring against Da Silva in a 132-pound clash in his first fight since defeating Heather Hardy to become a two-time featherweight world champion in September.

& # 39; The Real Deal & # 39; He knocked Brazil's Da Silva down in the second round and finished it in the next to extend his record to 38-1-1.

Serrano stayed on track for a showdown with Taylor, who won the undisputed lightweight title and then added super light gold last year.

Serrano said before the fight about facing Taylor later in 2020: "It's final. We're just talking about the location.

"It's a done deal. I hope I'm in the UK. I would like nothing more than to fight there."

The weight division would also have to remember: Taylor's most recent fight was eight pounds heavier than Serrano's.