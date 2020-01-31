Allison Mack faces a new accusation of brotherhoods addressed in the latest NXIVM lawsuit

%MINIFYHTMLed6d5dee71c948421bf674a2c43e712911% %MINIFYHTMLed6d5dee71c948421bf674a2c43e712912%

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Named as one of the defendants in the legal action against sexual worship, it is said that the former actress of & # 39; Smallville & # 39; It made it impossible for women to leave the coercive community.

Up News Info –

Ex "Smallville"star Allison Mack He is one of those accused of attacking the brotherhoods in the last lawsuit against the sexual cult NXIVM.

The 37-year-old actress was named as the defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses the previously billed self-help company of being a Ponzi scheme, as well as exploiting female members and experimenting illegally with humans.

Keith Raniere, who founded NXIVM, was included in the lawsuit, along with 11 other members.

%MINIFYHTMLed6d5dee71c948421bf674a2c43e712913% %MINIFYHTMLed6d5dee71c948421bf674a2c43e712914%

According to legal documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the defendants "exercised power over the plaintiffs; they took their money; they made it difficult financially, physically and psychologically, and in some cases impossible, to leave the coercive community; and systematically abused the plaintiffs physically and emotionally. "

In response to the lawsuit, Raniere's lawyer said in a statement: "The recently filed civil lawsuit shows that several of the plaintiffs who presented themselves as witnesses in the criminal trial were less than sincere when they declared under oath that they were not going to sue Raniere. "

"Clearly, these people were motivated by money, a motivation that the jury should have known. This will be one of several issues we will raise in court."

Raniere, Mack and other defendants were to be convicted for their participation in the cult earlier this month (January 2020). However, Brooklyn federal judge Nicholas Garaufis canceled the January 17 sentence and postponed it to a later date, which has not yet been determined, claiming that the report recommending a sentence for Raniere is not yet ready.

Mack pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking and extortion in connection with his participation in the NXIVM organization.