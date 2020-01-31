All-Star 2020: Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul selected among reservations | NBA News

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook lead the reserve selections for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The Paul and Westbrook bases were exchanged with each other in July, and both are now All-Stars with their new teams.

The NBA announced the All-Star reservations Thursday night, and Paul, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was selected for the tenth time, while Westbrook of the Houston Rockets was elected for the ninth time.

Westbrook's first eight selections came for the Thunder, but the organization sent him to the Rockets for Paul and a lot of draft selections as part of his reconstruction plan after forwarding Paul George to the LA Clippers.















2:17



Western Conference reservations for the All-STar 2020 Game announced



Westbrook was the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game in 2015 and 2016. Paul is a Star Player for the first time since 2016. He won the Most Valuable Player honors in 2013.

Paul and Westbrook were among the four Western Conference guards named as reservations in the vote by the 30 leading NBA coaches. The All-Star Game takes place on February 16 in Chicago.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was chosen for the fifth time, and Utah Jazz escort Donovan Mitchell won his first selection.

Two East Conference guards were selected, with Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry named for the sixth time and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons chosen for the second time.

















2:33



The Eastern Conference reservations for the All-Star Game 2020 were announced



The front track reserves of the Eastern Conference teams are Bam Adebayo of Miami Heat (first pick) and Jimmy Butler (fifth), Khris Middleton of Milwaukee Bucks (second), Domantas Sabonis of Indiana Pacers (first) and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. (First).

Selected front-track reservations for Western Conference teams are Rudy Gobert (first pick) of the Utah Jazz, Brandon Ingram (first) of the New Orleans Pelicans and Nikola Jokic (second) of the Denver Nuggets.

The headlines were announced on January 23 with LeBron James (16th pick) of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth) of the Bucks named captains.

The confrontation between Team LeBron and Team Giannis will include a televised draft on February 6, live on Sky Sports, in which James and Antetokounmpo will select their teams, regardless of conference membership.

















7:38



The Inside The NBA panel breaks down the new format and rules for the All-Star Game



The other holders of the Western Conference teams are the Lakers forward, Anthony Davis (seventh pick), the Clippers forward, Kawhi Leonard (fourth), Rockets guard James Harden (eighth) and the escort by first time All-Star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

In addition to Antetokounmpo, the other holders of the Eastern Conference teams are the center of the 76ers, Joel Embiid (third), Raptors forward, Pascal Siakam (first), Celtics guard Kemba Walker (fourth) and the Atlanta Hawks owner, Trae Young (first).

















2:47



Ernie, Shaq, Kenny and Chuck react to the NBA 2020 All-Star uniforms that are revealed



Lakers coach Frank Vogel will train Team LeBron, while Team Giannis coach will be the team leader with the second best record in the East during Sunday's games.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the East, but coach Mike Budenholzer is not eligible to be the national team because he was the coach last season. The Raptors, trained by Nick Nurse, have the second best record of incoming games on Friday.

Among the players who went through the All-Star Game were the Western Conference guards Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) and DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs), as well as the Eastern Conference guards Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Derrick Rose (Detroit Pistons) and Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and the Andre Drummond Center (Pistons).

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.