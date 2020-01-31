Alex Ovechkin of Washington Capitals ties Mark Messier for eighth place in the all-time NHL goal list

%MINIFYHTML01362b61e643a64cbe5a981772bdcc9311% %MINIFYHTML01362b61e643a64cbe5a981772bdcc9312%

Alexander Ovechkin continues to rewrite history books.

The Washington Capitals sniper scored during the second period of Friday night's game against the Ottawa senators, which gave Ovechkin 694 goals in the NHL. That total moves the Russian end to a draw with Hall of Famer Mark Messier for eighth place on the all-time list.

The goal was the classic Ovechkin, when the 34-year-old slipped into the offensive zone with the disc and fired a low shot at Senator goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg. Ovechkin used two of his teammates as decoys, freezing Ottawa's defenders enough to unleash the shot from close range.

The next on the Ovechkin list is Mike Gartner, whose 708 career goals are 14 more than the current total of the Capitals star. Washington's No. 8 has 36 goals so far this season.