Ajay Devgn concludes the filming of RRR

Ajay Devgn is ready to venture into the southern industry as an actor after finishing 100 films in the Hindi film industry. He will make his acting debut in the southern industry with the RRR of SS Rajamouli. The actor will be seen with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn recently shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen with the director of Baahubali and Ram Charan and JR NTR. The epic image with so many stars in a single frame created a frenzy on the Internet. And today, the actor was clicked at the Hyderabad airport. Ajay Devgn was seen by chance when they broke it after wrapping the RRR filming.

Ajay Devgn has recently delivered the first 2020 superhit with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film crossed 200 million rupees at the box office and is even giving competition to new releases.