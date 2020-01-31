After years of political drama, the UK will finally leave the EU | News

%MINIFYHTML68689de5a8dbc4f830c51b1d0fa80c9911% %MINIFYHTML68689de5a8dbc4f830c51b1d0fa80c9912%

London, United Kingdom – After more than three years of political disputes, the departure of two prime ministers and dozens of furious protests throughout the United Kingdom, Brexit is finally happening.

At 23:00 GMT on Friday, January 31, the United Kingdom will officially end its 47-year membership in the European Union, becoming the first country to leave the block and enter a transition period scheduled to end on December 31 of 2020.

The breaking of Friday's ranks does not indicate the end of Brexit, but the beginning of a potentially tumultuous new chapter in the saga, which leaves the United Kingdom only 11 months to negotiate an agreement that will be agreed by the remaining 27 states of the EU.

This week the final debate on the UK's exit from the EU was held in Brussels.

After the members of the European Parliament (MEP) endorsed the terms of the Brexit agreement, they started singing.

Molly Scott Cato, of the Green Party, cried while talking about his hopes of returning to the chamber someday, while Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party colleagues were reprimanded for waving Union flags.

For approximately half of the population of the United Kingdom, 52 percent voted to leave the block in the June 2016 referendum, Brexit Day is received with long-awaited celebrations.

Street parties will be held throughout the country.

The conservative MP for Dover has asked for spectacular fireworks that can be seen from France, and more than 10,000 people are expected to flood the streets of Westminster from 9:00 p.m. GMT to mark what Farage, a far-right figure who did campaign to leave , has called "a great moment,quot; in the history of the United Kingdom.

But for the other half, 48 percent who voted to stay, is a day of mourning.

The transition period

During the 11-month transition period, "nothing will really change," said Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King's College in London.

The United Kingdom will continue to follow all EU rules and its business relationship will remain the same, but it will not be part of the EU's political institutions and there will be no British members of the European Parliament.

"The vast majority of people and businesses will not notice anything," said Portes.

The government's first priority will be to organize a trade agreement for future trade relations with Europe, if it wants to avoid economic losses with its largest trading partner, but analysts question whether a comprehensive agreement can be achieved in 11 months, deadline of Prime Minister Boris Johnson He has insisted on.

"It's a very fast timeline and not a lot of space for a tailored agreement," said Marley Morris, associate director of the Public Policy Research Institute, a group of experts based in London.

"The government is likely to prioritize reaching an agreement quickly and avoid delays," he added.

Portes agreed. "There will be no deep and complete trade agreement," he said.

"The term is less problematic than politics."

The key issue is "if the UK will remain in its position to maintain regulatory autonomy and not accept alignment with EU standards, and what impact it could have on trade agreements."

Sajid Javid, chancellor of the United Kingdom, has ruled out a continuous alignment with EU regulations, echoing Johnson, who has repeatedly said he wants to break free from the rules of the block.

But the EU has said it requires the United Kingdom to stay online if it wants a trade agreement of zero tariffs, zero quotas.

If no trade agreement has been agreed and ratified by the end of 2020, the United Kingdom could face the mandatory World Trade Organization tariffs on exports to the EU.

"The trade would suffer and some foreign investors would probably withdraw from major industries, such as the thriving automotive sector," said James McBride, deputy editor of the Council on Foreign Relations.

In October, a joint statement from the aerospace, automotive, chemical, food and pharmaceutical sectors, which brings a total of 98 billion pounds (128 billion dollars) to the UK economy each year, warned that British plans of Brexit could represent a "serious risk,quot;. to manufacturing competitiveness. "

The United Kingdom and the EU will also have to negotiate the future of their relationship on law enforcement, data exchange and security, aviation standards and security, access to fishing waters and regulation of medicines.

For example, the United Kingdom will leave the European arrest warrant scheme, which allows the British police to arrest EU citizens on behalf of European police services, and will have to accept a replacement.

Migration

After the transition period, the United Kingdom will create a new immigration system that will end freedom of movement.

However, the rights of EU citizens currently living in the United Kingdom will not be affected, officials promised.

The ruling conservatives have pledged to introduce an "Australian-based point-based system to control immigration," an approach that will address non-EU citizens and EU citizens (unless they are Irish citizens) that They wish to move to the United Kingdom in the same way.

Earlier this week, the independent Migration Advisory Committee dismissed the system as "useless."

It is not yet known exactly how the plan will work.

"In practice, EU citizens will probably find it harder to live and work in the UK in the future." said Morris.

"The question will be reduced to: Why do you come to the United Kingdom? What kind of work can you fill out? He wants to limit migration to poorly paid and low-skilled jobs. There is likely to be a more liberal approach to filling highly qualified jobs. "

For citizens of the United Kingdom, it will also be more difficult to live and work abroad, but this ultimately depends on negotiations with individual member states, Morris adds.

Some analysts are concerned that an EU without the United Kingdom means a weaker Europe, particularly in a global context in which the United States is increasingly protectionist and China increasingly aggressive.

"Clearly, losing one of the big member states is a blow to the EU," said Portes, "and reduces its geopolitical and security influence. It's hard to know what the medium and long-term impacts will be."