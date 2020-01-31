Accusation: Republicans say Trump acted in national interest | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLd184ae6401647ca42e35aa50f95cf6b111% %MINIFYHTMLd184ae6401647ca42e35aa50f95cf6b112%

The lawyers of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, now say that his decision to pressure Ukraine in exchange for military aid is because he wanted to dig up a corruption scandal.

The trial trial continues while the question of whether more witnesses will be called remains unresolved.

Democrats want former national security adviser John Bolton to testify, but if they fail to persuade the Senate to vote on that measure on Friday, the trial could end with a vote to acquit Trump.

Heidi Zhou-Castro from Al Jazeera reports from Washington, DC