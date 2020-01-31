ABC suspends correspondent Matt Gutman for inaccurate Kobe Bryant accident report!

Bradley Lamb
ABC News suspended correspondent Matt Gutman after speculating live on air that Kobe Bryant's four daughters were aboard the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA legend on Sunday.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was aboard the accident, which occurred in Calabasas. But instead of waiting to confirm the number of passengers and who was on board the flight, Gutman, the national chief correspondent for ABC News, said all Bryant's children were on board.

