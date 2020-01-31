ABC suspends correspondent Matt Gutman for inaccurate Kobe Bryant accident report!

ABC News suspended correspondent Matt Gutman after speculating live on air that Kobe Bryant's four daughters were aboard the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA legend on Sunday.

Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was aboard the accident, which occurred in Calabasas. But instead of waiting to confirm the number of passengers and who was on board the flight, Gutman, the national chief correspondent for ABC News, said all Bryant's children were on board.

"Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism," an ABC News representative said in a statement to the Times confirming Gutman's suspension. "As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's initial reports were not accurate and did not meet our editorial standards."

Gutman sent a tweet on Sunday, apologizing for his mistake.

"We are in the business of holding people accountable," Gutman said in a separate apology to The Time. "And I take responsibility for a terrible mistake, which I deeply regret. I want to personally apologize to the Bryant family for this heartbreaking loss and any additional distress caused by my report."