Aaron Hernandez talked to his mother about his sexuality before suicide

Aaron HernandezJonathan Hernández's brother has broken his silence about the sexuality of the late NFL star, which became a topic of conversation after Netflix issued docuseries. "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez"earlier this month. According to Jonathan, Aaron talked to his mother about his sexuality before committing suicide in jail.

During a session on "Dr. Oz's show"On Thursday, January 30, Jonathan said his brother told his mother he was gay when she went to visit him while he was in prison." He said: & # 39; Mom, you're going to die without knowing your son & # 39 ;. "

"Then, suddenly, they have this conversation and they are both flooded with tears facing each other," he continued. "The weight of what is on my brother is being expressed and for a mother to be looking at him on the other side of the scratched glass."

He was later asked what would happen if Aaron talked about his sexuality with his late father Dennis Hernandez, who died in 2006. "I don't know if he could have finished his sentence," Jonathan said. "I can't imagine him being able to do it, my dad would have thought I could beat him."

Jonathan also referred to reports that Aaron killed Odin Lloyd, the 27-year-old fiance of Jenkins-Hernandez's sister, because he wanted to keep his sexuality secret. "That is one of the questions and, you know, scratches on the head that they still have regarding this whole case. There are so many questions regarding everything. And, for me, sitting here and saying it was this or that, no I can say. All you can do is look at the evidence that was provided, "he explained.

Aaron was convicted of murder in April 2015 for the murder of Odin Lloyd and received a life sentence in prison. In addition, Aaron had been charged with murder in 2014 for the double homicide of immigrants Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado, but was later found innocent of his death.