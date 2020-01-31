Aaron Hernadez's brother says he revealed his sexuality to his mother before his suicide!

Jonathan Hernández, the brother of the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez says his brother revealed his sexuality to his mother before taking his life in jail.

"He said: & # 39; Mom, you're going to die without knowing your son & # 39;" Jonathan said.

He continued: "Then, suddenly, they have this conversation and they are both flooded with tears facing each other, and here the weight of what is in my brother is expressed, and that a mother is looking at the other side of the glass scratched in the cell and he saw his son who he would never have anticipated was in this situation. "

Jonathan added that he did not know Hernández's sexuality before his death and that he had no idea if that was the reason he murdered his close friend, Odin Lloyd.

"That is one of the questions and, you know, the head scrapers that they still have regarding this whole case," he said about Dr. Oz … "To sit here and say it was this or that, I can't say: all you can do is look at the evidence that was provided.

During the interview, he also talked about the abuse his brother faced at the hands of his father. Watch the clip below.