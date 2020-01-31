Home Entertainment Aaron Hernadez's brother says he revealed his sexuality to his mother before...

Aaron Hernadez's brother says he revealed his sexuality to his mother before his suicide!

Jonathan Hernández, the brother of the late NFL star Aaron Hernandez says his brother revealed his sexuality to his mother before taking his life in jail.

"He said: & # 39; Mom, you're going to die without knowing your son & # 39;" Jonathan said.

He continued: "Then, suddenly, they have this conversation and they are both flooded with tears facing each other, and here the weight of what is in my brother is expressed, and that a mother is looking at the other side of the glass scratched in the cell and he saw his son who he would never have anticipated was in this situation. "

