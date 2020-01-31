A timeline of Jimmy Garoppolo's career, from the small university to the Patriots exchange to 49ers

MIAMI – John Lynch didn't see this coming. Nor could I have done it.

The 49ers general manager knew little about Jimmy Garoppolo when he traded a second-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for his substitute quarterback almost three years ago. Garoppolo, a product of a small university that New England selected in the second round in 2014, had played well in just two starts during its three and a half year period with the most important franchise of the era. Lynch knew he was getting a solid player, but that was the scope of his expectations.

"We just didn't know," Lynch told Sporting News at the 49ers Super Bowl hotel when asked if he anticipated the leadership qualities that Garoppolo would bring to San Francisco in addition to his good QB game. "I didn't think he didn't have that in him. He just didn't know."

Now he knows. Garoppolo, 28 and about to complete his sixth NFL season, has the 49ers in the Super Bowl in his first full season as a starter: the ascent was delayed by the knee injury that annihilated most of the campaign from Garoppolo in 2018.

Lynch was not taken by surprise for the success of his team with Garoppolo, of course. Patriots coach Bill Belichick's brilliant support for the QB during the business talks facilitated the deal and increased Lynch's confidence. More concrete evidence of Garoppolo's potential came shortly after the exchange when he led San Francisco to five straight wins to end the 2017 season.

Actually, with the exception of the knee injury, Garoppolo's soccer path has provided no more than reasons to believe that he has always been able to become the QB franchise he is now. Below are the remarkable control points of that trip.

Jimmy Garoppolo's university career in eastern Illinois

The reason why Garoppolo played college football at the FCS level is simple. A linebacker as a freshman and a sophomore, he did not play QB until his third year at Rolling Meadows High School, located in the northwest suburb of Chicago, where he grew up. So I was not on the radar of the FBS programs.

Garoppolo decided to play in eastern Illinois, located a couple of hundred miles south of Chicago in Charleston, Illinois, over the state of Illinois and the state of Montana, in part because he liked the honest and direct recruiting tactics of the training staff It seemed like a bad choice since the Panthers went 2-9 in each of Garoppolo's first two seasons before coach Bob Spoo retired. The hiring by Eino of Dino Babers as his coach in 2012 not only changed the program, but also altered the future of the then junior QB.

"His attack style really changed our team in general and really accelerated my career," Garoppolo told SN, and also admitted that he would not be where he is without the influence of Babers, now Syracuse's head coach.

Garoppolo broke all EIU pass records, almost all of which were owned by former Cowboys QB Tony Romo. Saints coach Sean Payton, who played at EIU in the 1980s, also once had all-time marks for the Panthers. After his senior season, Garoppolo joined Romo as the only winners of the school's Walter Payton Award, basically the Heisman Trophy of the FCS level.

When the Patriots selected Garoppolo in the second round in 2014, potentially as the eventual replacement for the best QB of all time, no player from eastern Illinois had been selected higher.

That apparent succession plan in New England did not work exactly.

Patriot Race

As a rookie, Garoppolo helped the Patriots win Super Bowl 49 without playing a blow against the Seahawks. He played running as a child and supporter in high school, and the athletics required to play those positions was also required to play the role of Russell Wilson in the talent scout team while the New England defense was preparing to face the changing Seattle passer.

"My legs were tired, man," Garoppolo recalled with a smile. "Lotta running. Being Russell, it was difficult, but it was worth it. I hope (I) gave them a good look. Malcolm (Butler) did the rest."

Garoppolo appeared in only 11 games in his first two NFL seasons, relieving Tom Brady only at the time of the trash of the victories. That changed when the absurd Deflategate saga ended with the suspension of four Brady games in the NFL to start the 2016 season.

Garoppolo admitted that he was nervous before his first start in the NFL, which occurred in week 1 of that season against the Cardinals. But he hugged, and continues to hug, the butterflies before the game. (That will be important when he makes his first Super Bowl opening on Sunday against the Chiefs.)

"I get nervous before almost every game," he said. "But I think being nervous and having a little anxiety is a good thing, because if you don't get nervous, it really doesn't mean that much to you. Those nerves and those emotions, you have to take advantage of them and use them to your advantage."

The approach obviously works. New England won its first two games of the 2016 season with Garoppolo as a starter, but suffered a sprained AC at the end of the Week 2 victory. He missed the next two games before Brady returned from his suspension.

Garoppolo took some more photos at the end of the regular season, but did not play in the postseason when the Patriots stormed the AFC field and won Super Bowl 51 over the Falcons. Those random plays at the end of 2016 would be the last in Patriots uniform.

Patriot trade to 49ers

A few months after New England changed Garoppolo to San Francisco for a second-round pick, ESPN published a report detailing a process that made Belichick "furious and demoralized."

After spending a second assault on a QB that he imagined as the eventual replacement of Brady, Belichick reportedly rejected the desire of Patriots owner Robert Kraft to deal with Garoppolo and stay with Brady as long as possible. Reports also indicated that Belichick, after losing his battle against Kraft, wanted to send Garoppolo to an NFC team with which the QB could succeed, perhaps an effort to create a "I told you so,quot; situation, but Also a favor for a player. I liked the coach. Hence the agreement that was completed with only a second round instead of at least one first.

The memory of Lynch's business talks with the Patriots just before the 2017 deadline aligns with the idea that Belichick was really moving a player he would have liked to keep.

"In our conversations with Bill Belichick," the general manager explained, "when I talked to him and when (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) talked to him, (he said), you're going to love this guy. I love his teammates. & # 39;

"Bill is not prone to hyperbole. He doesn't say things just to say them, so if he says something, he means it. That got me recorded."

Garoppolo added when asked about the day they exchanged him: "When (Belichick) called me, there really was no doubt. He was right to the point. He said he appreciated everything, and I told him the same." Thanks. & # 39;

"I mean, the guy taught me a lot about the professional game and its ins and outs. I appreciate everything he did for me."

Lynch described the second-round pick that he exchanged for New England as a "high,quot; price, but admitted that it was "a reasonable cost,quot; for the possibility of getting a possible franchise pin.

Garoppolo showed the 49ers that it was exactly that, as the QB led the team to victories in each of their five starts to close the 2017 season. With Garoppolo ready to become a free agent after his fourth NFL season, Lynch He was determined to sign his new QB for a long-term deal in the offseason.

It came in the form of a five-year, $ 137.5 million contract extension, which at that time made him the highest paid player in the NFL. It is not a bad deal for a player who had started just seven NFL games.

Knee injury 2018

Interestingly, the tear suffered by ACL Garoppolo in week 3 of the 2018 season was a blessing for the 49ers. He ruined his season; It was 4-12 when Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard exchanged openings in QB with Garoppolo on the shelf. He also gave them the general selection number 2 in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With that selection, San Francisco snatched defensive end Nick Bosa to join a line that already featured four first-round selections. At the end of the season, other NFL players voted Bosa as the Sporting News Rookie of the Year for their role in what has become a dominant defense.

In an interview with Sporting News before this season, Garoppolo described the injury as "very hard,quot; initially, mainly because he had to accept the futility of all the work he had done during the offseason. However, I was delighted to be healthy in time for the entire San Francisco low season program.

Now he calls his injury a "blessing in disguise."

"Things have a way of working," Garoppolo said before the 49ers win over the Packers in the NFC championship game. "We get Bosa out of that. It's a very good compensation."

Supported with a knee brace, Garoppolo has played with full force throughout the season. Now the team is benefiting from what Lynch described as a "perfect mix,quot; of QB and coach. Shanahan agreed, citing that Garoppolo appreciates when the coach is tough on him. Help the QB approach.

Lynch couldn't have seen this coming either, but he's not surprised.

"I think its roots in the Midwest are really obvious," Lynch said. "The fact that he has a big family and that he was probably humiliated by older brothers put him in his place several times. It's a pleasure to be with him."

"We have a coach who is extremely demanding and expects a high level of play from him, and Jimmy is amazing at that. I think that is where the linebacker helps him. He is not sensitive. He understands that Kyle's sole purpose is to try to make the most of it. Kyle can be very demanding in doing so, and some boys don't have the personality for that. Jimmy almost gets better when Kyle chews him. "