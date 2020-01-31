50 Cent and Michael Blackson end the dispute while the actor pays the debt at the Walk of Fame ceremony

Instagram

Before posing for some photos together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony of the rapper & # 39; Candy Shop & # 39 ;, the comedian takes out his money and gives it to the first.

50 cents He had one more thing to celebrate besides receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, January 30. During the ceremony, the rapper of "Candy Shop" was able to end his enmity with Michael Blackson who previously owed him money.

In a video shared on the account of the Ghanaian native, Michael ran into Fiddy at the ceremony. He could be seen telling Fiddy over the fence: "I have the money, Fif. I am bringing the money." Then he joined the group and posed for some photos along with the "Power"creator and star after he took out a lot of money and gave it to Fiddy.

"Wait. For your registration, I will pay you the money I owe you," he told reporters. "I'm paying 50 cents of money I owe you! I don't owe 50 cents anymore. I don't owe you any more! My debt is paid!" Fiddy, on the other hand, could only laugh before sharing a hug with Michael.

Fiddy also declared the end of his enmity on his own. When sharing several photos of them together during the ceremony, he wrote in the caption: "Me and @michaelblackson, chilling, finally gave me my money back. Now we're all good for Tycoon in Dallas."

The dispute between Fiddy and Michael took place around August and September last year, when the latter was unable to pay the money he owed to the rapper. It was so intense that Fiddy even sent an executor to raise money from the comedian. In an Instagram clip that Fiddy shared on his account, Michael was seen enjoying dinner with friends when a menacing figure interrupted his lovely evening.

Michael tried to send him away saying, "I don't have it." However, his plan failed because the man did not smile a little and dragged him from his seat to discuss the matter in private.