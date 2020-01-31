& # 39; The Crown & # 39; will conclude with season 5, Imelda Staunton confirmed as Queen Elizabeth II

%MINIFYHTML69c3bb4d2861840acda099b7db8e2cdd11% %MINIFYHTML69c3bb4d2861840acda099b7db8e2cdd12%

The creator of the series Peter Morgan explains in a new interview why there will only be one more season after the fourth, although it was originally planned for six seasons.

Netflix hit the British royal drama "The crown"will end after a fifth series with Imelda Staunton playing Queen Elizabeth II, according to its creator, Peter Morgan.

The program, which in more than three series has so far shown the life of the Queen from 1947 to 1977, was expected to last at least two more series, bringing events close to the present.

However, Morgan says there will only be one more season after the fourth, which is currently in production and will be shown to royalty in the 1980s.

"At first, I had imagined & # 39; The Crown & # 39; running for six seasons," he tells the British newspaper The Sun. "But now that we have started working on the stories for the fifth season, it has become clear to me that this is the time and the perfect place to stop."

Cutting the procedures after five seasons will probably mean that the show ends in the early 2000s instead of representing current events.

Morgan also confirmed reports that Imelda Staunton will assume the role of Queen Elizabeth of Olivia Colman for the fifth season, praising her as an "amazing talent … bringing" The Crown "to the 21st century."

By taking on the role he has also played Claire Foy In seasons one and two, Staunton added: "I loved watching The Crown from the beginning. As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman contributed something special and unique to Peter Morgan's scripts.

"I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring & # 39; The Crown & # 39; to its conclusion."