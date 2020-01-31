& # 39; Parasite & # 39; dominates the London Film Critics Circle Awards 2020

%MINIFYHTMLc3d4b0fc4893351aa5f16271c6cc19ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc3d4b0fc4893351aa5f16271c6cc19ae12%

NEON

The comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho brings home two great honors from the awards ceremony, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger get praise for their work on & # 39; Joker & # 39; and & # 39; Judy & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Comedy Thriller "Parasite"won first prize at the 40th annual London Film Critics & # 39; Circle Awards on Thursday, January 30 at night.

The South Korean film won the honor of the Movie of the Year, while Bong Joon Ho was named Director of the Year.

Bong took the stage at the Mayfair Hotel and thanked his cast and crew for their work on the film, calling their victories a "great honor."

%MINIFYHTMLc3d4b0fc4893351aa5f16271c6cc19ae13% %MINIFYHTMLc3d4b0fc4893351aa5f16271c6cc19ae14%

His film also has four awards at Baftas on Sunday (February 2), two weeks after it became the first foreign-language film to win first prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, collecting Best Ensemble.

"Parasite" will also compete for six Oscars, including Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.

"The memory"Y"Marriage history"They were also double winners at the London Film Critics & # 39; Circle Awards, while Joaquin Phoenix Y Renee Zellweger they took home the best acting awards for their work in "jester"Y"Judy", respectively. Both are expected to repeat their Oscar victories on February 9.

The full list of winners of the London Film Critics & # 39; Circle Film Awards is:

FILM OF THE YEAR: " Parasite "

" FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR: " Portrait of a lady on fire "

" ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Renee Zellweger " Judy "

" " ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Joaquin Phoenix " jester "

" "

BEST BRITISH / IRISH MOVIE: THE ATTENBOROUGH PRIZE: " The memory "

" BRITISH / IRISH ACTRESS: Florence Pugh " Fighting with my family "/" Midsommar "/" Little Women (2019) "

" "/" "/" " TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: " Once upon a time in Hollywood "Barbara Ling

"Barbara Ling DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR: "For Sama"

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR: Bong Joon Ho, " Parasite "

" SCREEN OF THE YEAR: Noah Baumbach, " Marriage history "

" SUPPORT ACTRESS OF THE YEAR: Laura Dern " Marriage history "

" " SUPPORT ACTOR OF THE YEAR: Joe Pesci " the Irish "

" " UK / IRISH ACTOR: Robert Pattinson " The lighthouse "/" High life "/" The King (2019) "

" "/" "/" " YOUNG BRITISH / IRISH: Honor Swinton Byrne " The memory "

" " BRITISH / IRISH SHORT FILM OF THE YEAR: "The harmony of the devil"

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH / IRISH FILMMERER: THE PHILIP FRENCH PRIZE: Mark Jenkin, "Bait"

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE FILM: Sally Potter and Sandy Powell