& # 39; Not an inch & # 39;: Palestinians in Al-Aqsa promise to fight Trump's plan | Palestine News

Jerusalem – Tens of thousands of faithful have descended to the Al-Aqsa mosque complex for the first prayers on Friday after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his Middle East plan to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict of decades .

Despite the cold weather worsened by rain and high winds, men, women and children responded to the call to prayer from the 14-hectare (35-acre) complex in Jerusalem, where the Dome of the Rock and the adjacent silver dome Al -Aqsa mosque meet.

People promised to show a strong presence on the sacred site after Trump's announcement on Tuesday that the city, where al-Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary is located, would remain Israel's "undivided capital."

"The agreement is humiliating and unacceptable. Trump wants to deny us access to our Al-Aqsa. This sacred site is ours. We will never give it up," said Um Khaled al-Jawabri, who lives in a refugee camp on the busy West Bank.

"Even if it requires sacrificing all our blood, the capital of Palestine will always be Jerusalem," he said.

According to Trump's plan, the 8th century site, considered by Muslims as the third holiest site in Islam and important for the three Abrahamic religions, would be under Israeli control.

In 1947, the United Nations developed a plan to divide Palestine between Jews and Palestinians, which led to the creation of Israel. Since then, the Al-Aqsa compound has been under the UN administration.

Palestinians denounce the growing Israeli invasion of the site, which intensified after the 1967 war, which resulted in an Israeli occupation of East of Jerusalem, where the Old City and the Mosque are located.

Trump's 181-page document says that the sacred places in Jerusalem "should remain open and available to peaceful faithful and tourists of all religions."

"People of all religions should be allowed to pray on the Temple Mount / Haram al-Sharif, in a way that is totally respectful of their religion, taking into account the times of the prayers and holidays of each religion, as well as other religious factors, "he said.

& # 39; Not an inch & # 39;

The document provoked strong reactions from the Palestinian faithful who said they were concerned that if implemented, the agreement would deny freedom of access to the premises and the rights of prayer.

For Ahmad Hamad, a 25-year-old resident of the Old City and a volunteer paramedic at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the so-called Trump Century Agreement was an offensive plan to "take away Al-Aqsa (Palestinians)."

"We reject this agreement, especially because it affects our right to Al-Aqsa," Hamad said.

"As Palestinians, we will never give up a single inch of this land, or of our sacred places, be it al-Haram al-Sharif or the Church of the Holy Sepulcher."

Hamad said that a large crowd that gathered for morning prayers in the mosque was quickly carried away by Israeli security forces.

"Ten faithful were injured after Israeli forces used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd," he said.

A statement by the Islamic organization Waqf confirmed that 11 people were injured, without giving further details.

Videos from the sacred site on Friday showed a strong presence of Israeli security in the complex, with forces asking the faithful to leave after the prayers.

Hamad said the faithful were not intimidated and would come to Friday prayers in large numbers.

"We will continue to arrive in larger and stronger numbers," he said. "If we are ever denied access to Al-Aqsa, there will be a war."

Abdellatif said he couldn't take Trump's deal seriously after he referred to the site as & # 39; Al-Aqua Mosque & # 39; (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

Trump can't pronounce

Noor Abdellatif, a 20-year-old student in Jerusalem, told Al Jazeera that she was angry at the announcement of the agreement, but could not take it seriously after Trump referred to the sacred site as "Al-Aqua Mosque."

"Trump doesn't know what he's talking about. He doesn't understand what Al-Aqsa means to us. He couldn't even pronounce his name," he laughed.

"He does not realize that we will all defend Al-Aqsa if he touches it," he said, before picking up his bag and heading to the Dome of the Rock, from which it is believed that Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

Zeinat Abusbeih, who directs security at the Al-Aqsa complex, told Al Jazeera that restrictions on access by the Palestinian faithful, which are already in force, would only increase under Trump's plan.

"The agreement wants our access to Al-Aqsa to restrict the way it is in the Khalili Mosque in Hebron. We already face restrictions regarding the access points and the age of the faithful allowed on the site at certain times," said Abusbeih.

"This (agreement) would only make things worse. More doors could be closed and people would be denied entry at more regular times."

Palestinian analyst Rasim Uaydat told Al Jazeera that Trump's agreement would also challenge Jordan's authority over the sacred site.

"This agreement aims to put Al-Aqsa and other sacred sites under Israeli sovereignty," said Ubaydat. "That means that Jordanian authority over the sacred site will be lifted."

Since 1967, the Jordanian Islamic Waqf has been in charge of the sacred site, while Israel oversees external security. Non-Muslims are only allowed to visit the complex during specific hours and are not allowed to pray there.

Zeinat Abusbeih summed up the mood in the sacred place when he said that the Palestinians will stand firm against the Trump agreement.

"We will never allow them to take control of Al-Aqsa and tell us when and where we have access to it."