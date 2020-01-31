& # 39; Muslim ban must end, not expand & # 39;: groups criticize Trump's travel ban | News

Immigrant advocates and human rights groups on Friday criticized the expansion of the controversial travel ban of US President Donald Trump, saying that he "builds immigration law to advance the xenophobic (administration) agenda,quot; .

The expanded version of the travel ban is aimed at potential immigrants from six additional countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

Under the proclamation, which will take effect on February 21, the United States will suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residence for citizens of Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria, said Acting Secretary of National Security, Chad Wolf, during a call with journalists. Friday. The visas affected are different from visas for nonimmigrant visitors, which will not be affected by the ban, Wolf said.

The US government will stop issuing "diversity visas,quot; to citizens of Sudan and Tanzania, Wolf said. Visas, which Trump criticized in the past, are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low immigration rates to the United States.

Human rights groups denounced Friday's announcement and said "the Trump administration continues to pressure white supremacist and exclusionist policies that discriminate on the grounds of faith, national origin and immigration status."

"From the scapegoat of Muslims with the Muslim Prohibition to the expansion of the same restrictions to other immigrant communities of color, the Trump administration continues to arm the immigration law to advance its xenophobic agenda," said Javeria Jamil, a state attorney in the National security and civil rights of Americans of Asian origin Advancing justice – Caucus of Asian law.

A protester holds a sign that says "There is no Muslim ban ever,quot; outside the Supreme Court (Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo)

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said "the Muslim ban must end, not expand."

"President Trump is doubling his characteristic anti-Muslim policy, and he is using the ban as a way to further implement his prejudices by excluding more communities of color," said Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrant Rights Project of the ACLU, said in a statement. "Families, universities and businesses in the United States are paying an increasingly high price for President Trump's ignorance and racism."

& # 39; White nationalist agenda & # 39;

The original travel ban, issued during Trump's first week in office in January 2017, banned almost all immigrants and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. It caused widespread outrage and chaos at airports in the United States. The policy was reviewed amid judicial challenges, but the Supreme Court of the United States finally confirmed it in June 2018.

The existing version of the ban includes Muslim-majority nations in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela also face visa restrictions, but those measures affect relatively few travelers.

Those restrictions will remain in effect, Wolf said.

Wolf added that the six new countries did not meet US security and information exchange standards, which required the new restrictions. The problems that Wolf cited ranged from poor passport technology to a failure in the sufficient exchange of information on suspects and criminals of "terrorism."

"These countries, for the most part, want to be useful," Wolf said, "but for a variety of different reasons they simply did not meet the minimum requirements we set."

But rights defenders and community leaders said the administration is "fulfilling a white national agenda."

"We remain outraged by the actions of this Administration to ban immigrants seeking a better life in the United States," said Linda Sarsour, executive director of MPower Change. "Trump is fulfilling a white nationalist agenda behind the backs of the Muslim and African communities and we will not defend it. All our families deserve to be together."

Protests against the ban are expected this weekend.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives announced earlier this week that the chamber will soon adopt legislation that will revoke the travel ban and limit the president to impose future restrictions based on religion.