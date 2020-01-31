& # 39; Married at first sight & # 39; Alum Jason Carrion Weds British Soap Star Roxanne Pallett

%MINIFYHTMLd0bb330c9c9e76ca8623963d8bc1e8d211% %MINIFYHTMLd0bb330c9c9e76ca8623963d8bc1e8d212%

This marks the second marriage of the 30-year-old television star, since last year he separated from Cortney Hendrix, whom he married in March 2014 on the real Lifetime program.

Jason Carrion He said "Yes, I want" for the second time in his life. Less than a year after he and his ex-wife Cortney Hendrix filed for divorce, the contestant of season 1 of "Married at first sight"he exchanged marriage vows with his promised British soap star, Roxanne Pallett, In New York.

The New York City Firefighter and the "Emmerdale"The actress married in a ceremony held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday, January 26. According to The Sun, the couple read their own handwritten vows in front of 10 close friends and family before their mother read a poem written by he, late mother.

For the special day, the 30-year-old reality star chose to put on his firefighter uniform. His 37-year-old girlfriend, on the other hand, was wearing a strapless ivory dress complete with a sweetheart neckline, fishtail skirt and a tiara.

"Roxanne and I have a different love than anything I could have dreamed of," Carrion told The Sun. "I could not have asked for a more memorable and incredible wedding day. Seeing her walk down the aisle while taking her hand in marriage was one of the most important moments of my life. I finally found my person, the one I want to spend the rest of my life. lifetime ".

Pallett herself opened about finding her happy ending after the sensational scandal of 2018 that saw her falsely accuse Ryan Thomas of attacking her in "Celebrity Big Brother"She said:" I am living proof that you can find a happy forever beyond the hard times. Walking down the hall in a fairy tale setting so perfect for the man of my dreams, it was the happiest moment of my life. I'm still floating in a cloud. "

Carrion and Pallett got engaged in December 2019. Sharing the happy news with their Instagram followers, he took a snapshot of a "Rocky ii"scene where Sylvester StalloneRocky proposes Talia ShireAdrian Along with that, he wrote: "I was wondering if you wouldn't mind marrying me a lot."

"When I said you were the love of my life, I mean it," the television personality, who is also a fighter, continued praising Pallett. "You get me more than anyone has done and I know. I know that my mother is looking at us with a smile because she knows that her son has someone I can really call family. My fiance @roxannepalettofficial."

This marriage is Carrión's second. He married Hendrix in "Married at first sight" in March 2014. After four years together, the couple announced that they had decided to leave him. "It is with a heart full of sadness that Cortney and I have decided to separate," he said in the statement.

"We fell deeply in love and had a fairytale story that married as strangers in the documentary series & # 39; Married at First Sight & # 39;. We both had an incredible magical journey together in recent years, which made it a lot harder. to write and even harder to live, "he explained.