2020 Super Bowl Referee, officials: Who is assigned to 49ers vs. Chiefs?

%MINIFYHTML06c9c32f4b3186910c1bf20f41a43b1411% %MINIFYHTML06c9c32f4b3186910c1bf20f41a43b1412%

A stellar team of officials, including a referee who has officiated another Super Bowl and 13 previous NFL playoff games, was assigned to Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and Chiefs weeks before the confrontation was established.

Bill Vinovich, in his eleventh season as an NFL referee and 14th overall as an NFL official, will be the Super Bowl referee in 2020. The 58-year-old also served as Super Bowl 49 referee between the Seahawks and the Patriots

%MINIFYHTML06c9c32f4b3186910c1bf20f41a43b1413% %MINIFYHTML06c9c32f4b3186910c1bf20f41a43b1414%

As always, the goal for NFL officials assigned to the Super Bowl in 2020 is that observers don't care who is working on the big game. If nobody talks about arbitration, that generally means that those who call the game are doing a good job.

Of course, throughout the regular 2019 season and in the playoffs in 2020, the conversation about the NFL arbitration has been as strong as ever, leaving the referees to explain the questionable questions asked by their teams after the Most games With the addition of pass interference to the NFL repeat review system this year, the senior vice president of arbitrating Al Riveron's performance has also been under the microscope.

That is why it is remarkable that Vinovich was the referee who worked in the NFC championship game last season, a contest that ended with the infamous pass-through interference without a call that caused the adjustment to the system's repeat review system. NFL

MORE: How much do Super Bowl referees charge?

2020 Super Bowl Referee, Officers

Below are the officers that the NFL assigned to Super Bowl 54 between the 49ers and the Chiefs, including their experience in the NFL and the Super Bowls in their curriculum.

Position Official NFL Experience Super bowls Referee Bill Vinovich 14 years SB 49 Referee Barry anderson 13 years None Line judge Carl Johnson 16 years SB 42 Side judge Boris Cheek 24 years SB 42, SB 50 Judge again Greg Steed 17 years SB 44 Field judge Michael Banks 18 years SB 43 Judge down Kent Payne 16 years SB 45, SB 51

In addition to the seven officers in the field for the Super Bowl, Mike Chase will serve as the crew's repeat officer. Chase and referee Barry Anderson are the only crew officers who have never worked in a Super Bowl.

The NFL assigns its Super Bowl officials based on a combination of experience and performance ratings throughout the season. According to Football Zebras, to be considered for the Super Bowl, a referee "must be at least five years old, worked three years in the referee position and worked in a playoff game as a referee in the previous postseason." All other officials must have at least five years of experience with a conference championship game (or field duties in three of the last five postseason) on their resume.

As The Washington Post noted, the crew for Super Bowl 54 in 2020 includes most minority officials for a Super Bowl. Five African Americans: Anderson, Field Judge Michael Banks, Line Judge Carl Johnson, Instruction Judge Greg Steed and Side Judge Boris Cheek are in the seven-man crew for 49ers vs.. Chiefs

"Super Bowl officials are selected among their peers for excelling in each of the strict criteria that are met on every play in every game during the season," said NFL executive vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, to The Post. "The diversity of this team of Super Bowl referees is a testament to those who far exceed the leadership and excellence in the field in line with the performance demands of the most important game of the year for coaches, players and fans."

Assignments of NFL officials, responsibilities

Each of the seven NFL officials on the field in a given NFL game has specific roles, monitoring different areas of the field and looking for different types of penalties on a given play.

The responsibilities of each officer in the field are detailed below, through the NFL Operations.

Aligning 10-12 yards behind the line of scrimmage on the offensive field, the referee is the leader of the crew who wears the white hat and points out all penalties and is the final authority in all decisions. Below are the tasks of the referee in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute plays: Nap watches; follow QB until the action moves down the field; then follow the runner to determine the progress forward and the position of the ball; determine the first casualties or if a measurement is necessary.

Pass plays: QB shadows from drop to drop; Go back when the play begins and monitor the offensive tackles; directs its attention only to QB as the defense approaches; clocks for roughing the passerby; rules on intentional grounding; make the decision of whether a loose ball is a loose ball or an incomplete pass.

Special equipment: Clocks to bump / rough the kicker.

Aligning next to the referee 10-12 yards behind the scrimmage line in the offensive field, the referee mainly observes the retention and blocking of fouls. He or she also reviews the player's team, counts the offensive players on the field and marks the penalty line. Below are the tasks of the referee in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute plays: observe false starts in offensive line; monitor illegal blockages for crime or any defensive offense in the line of scrimmage.

Pass plays: watches for fake stars on offensive online; on the screens, he directs attention to the intended receiver to ensure that he can execute his route; Clocks to block penalties.

Special equipment: watches for any penalty.

By aligning on the sideline and looking straight down on the scrimmage line, the down judge directs the chain team, informs the referee of the loss and rules on the side games in the nearest half of the field. The judge's tasks are detailed below in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute plays: offside clocks or usurpation; monitors the lateral line; determines when / if a broker is out of bounds; mark the runner's advance.

Game Pass: Observe the nearest receiver during the first seven yards of your route until the legal point of contact for defensive backups is cleared; Monitor pass interference.

Special equipment: Clocks for offside and usurpation; rules on penalties that involve blockers and defenders in deceptive plays.

By aligning on the sideline opposite the judge below and looking directly towards the scrimmage line, the line judge has similar duties without the direction of the chain team. Below are the tasks of the line judge in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute plays: offside clocks and usurpation; watch blockers and defenders on the nearest side for penalties.

Game pass: offside clocks and invasion on the nearest side of the field; follow the nearest receiver for seven yards down the field; moves to the offensive field to determine if the pass is forward or backward; makes sure the pin is behind the scrimmage line when he throws the ball.

Special teams: stays on the scrimmage line in the clearings to make sure that only the players at the ends of the line move down the field before kicking; rules about whether the kick crosses the line of scrimmage; watches kicking team for penalties.

Aligning on the same sideline as the line judge, but 20 yards from the scrimmage line on the defensive field, the field judge counts the defensive players and observes open receivers / defensive backs on the nearest side of the field . Below are the tasks of the field judge in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute moves: observe the wider receiver block and look for illegal use of hands or grip; Determine if / when a runner on the nearest side of the field goes out of bounds.

Game Pass: Look at the widest receiver on the nearest side of the field and make sure you can run your route without interference; determine if a pass to the nearest side of the field is incomplete; rules about whether a receiver is within or outside the limits when making a capture; Monitor pass interference.

Special equipment: Rules on blocking during clearings; line up below goal posts to determine if field goals and extra points are good.

Aligning on the same sideline as the judge below, but 20 yards behind the scrimmage line on the defensive field, the side judge backs the clock operator, points to the referee when the time for each quarter expires and counts the players defensive. Below are the tasks of the side judge in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute moves: observe the wider receiver block and look for illegal use of hands or grip; Determine if / when a runner on the nearest side of the field goes out of bounds.

Game Pass: Look at the widest receiver on the nearest side of the field and make sure you can run your route without interference; determine if a pass to the nearest side of the field is incomplete; rules about whether a receiver is within or outside the limits when making a capture; Monitor pass interference.

Special equipment: Clearance clocks and any action around them; joins the referee on the defensive field in the field goal and attempts by PAT; Watch the penalties along the line of scrimmage.

Usually, lining up on the side of the tight end, the bottom judge stands 25 yards behind the line of scrimmage on the defensive field. The back judge tracks the game clock and all TV breaks, counts defensive players and focuses on the closed ends and all players at the end of the lines. Below are the tasks of the reverse judge in career plays, pass plays and special team plays.

Execute plays: watch the tight end for illegal blocking or defensive penalties.

Pass plays: Closed-wing watches for illegal use of hands or defensive interference; rules about whether a recipient made a legal capture; Determine who recovered a loose ball.

Special equipment: Rules on fair catches; line up below goal posts to determine if field goals and extra points are good.