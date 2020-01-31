2020 Super Bowl bets: Demi Lovato national anthem over-under, length odds and more

%MINIFYHTML5f0dbbb0e3c41757b1ec17e550c2cd3311% %MINIFYHTML5f0dbbb0e3c41757b1ec17e550c2cd3312%

Betting in the Super Bowl is a national hobby, and one of the first things you can bet on is the national anthem.

Even before the big game starts, you can bet on more than a dozen accessories with respect to the national anthem.

The most popular bet always involves the amount of time it takes for the singer to go through the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot;, but you can also bet if any player will protest against the anthem or if Demi Lovato will play any of the lyrics. Below is a complete list of bets surrounding the national anthem in Super Bowl 54.

Prop of the Super Bowl bet 2020: National anthem

How long will the national anthem last?

More than 2:01 -155

Less than 2:01 +115

This is the fifth time Lovato will sing the national anthem before a sporting event. In his first three versions of the anthem, he finished in less than two minutes, but it took a long time in his latest version. Lovato sang the national anthem before the great PPV fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in 2017, and it took him 2 minutes and 11 seconds to finish.

We have seen five of the last seven performances of national anthems that last more than two minutes, so, together with Lovato's growing fame, it means he will probably leave.

How long will Demi Lovato have the word "brave,quot; at the end of the national anthem?

More than 5.5 seconds -175

Less than 5.5 seconds +135

Will Demi Lovato skip a word from the national anthem?

We have seen some artists play the national anthem in the past, but Lovato is an unlikely candidate given how experienced she is at the moment. Lovato has had no trouble singing the "Star-Spangled Banner,quot;, and that is one of the reasons why he is still being asked to sing the hymn. This is a considerable price to pay, but Lovato will certainly not be exceeded at the moment.

Will any player raise his fist during the national anthem?

It is likely that no player resorts to the memory of Tommie Smith and raises a fist in the air during the national anthem. The NFL has made it clear that it does not want players to protest the anthem, and only a few active players continue to protest. None of the three players who protested the anthem during the season played in Kansas City or San Francisco, so it is very unlikely that someone will change course at this time.

Will any player kneel during the national anthem?

What color will Demi Lovato sing during the national anthem?

Black -300

Silver / Gray +200

Any other color +500

What will be Demi Lovato's hair color during the national anthem?

Black -500

Any other +300

Blonde +500

Will Demi Lovato use nail polish for the national anthem?

Will fireworks be heard after the lyrics "bombs exploding in the air,quot;?

Which coach will be shown first during the national anthem?

Andy Reid +110

Kyle Shanahan +120

Coach not shown +350

Robert Saleh +550

Which quarterback will be shown first during the national anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -150

Jimmy Garoppolo +110

It is curious that there has been action on this accessory. The movement of the line is probably due to the fact that Mahomes is a star much larger than Jimmy G, so some bettors believe that the camera will focus on it before anyone else. There is no doubt that Mahomes is the most recognizable player on the field, and the camera will surely be on him at some point.

Who will be the first tight wing shown during the national anthem?

George Kittle -120

Travis Kelce -120

Will the broadcast show members of the military during the national anthem?

This is the biggest lock on the board. We always see shots of troops representing the national anthem during Super Bowl broadcasts, and there is no doubt that we will see Americans in uniform given that the United States currently has troops stationed throughout the Middle East. In addition to the cameras embedded with troops abroad, the cameras will probably cut the color guard that presents the weapons at some point as well, which makes this two percent free.