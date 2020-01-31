15 super hot photos of Alaya Furniturewala

%MINIFYHTML4396b759b27efe69b1dfffa5b878017d11% %MINIFYHTML4396b759b27efe69b1dfffa5b878017d12%
Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya Furniturewala makes her debut in
Saif Ali Khan – Tabu starrer, Jaawani Jaaneman today. The movie
which is a joyful comedy drama, Alaya plays the role of Saif
Ali Khan's daughter The youngest actress enjoys a massive follow-up
on social networks even before the release of his first movie. the
The 22-year-old actress has a fan of about 5 lakh in her
Instagram
A trained Kathak and contemporary dancer Alaya often shares
sensual selfies, hot bikini photos and some amazing OOTD photos in
your social networks While Alaya makes her debut today, scroll
15 hottest photos of the young actress here.
