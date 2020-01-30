Zack Kassian of Edmonton Oilers, Matthew Tkachuk of Calgary Flames drop the gloves in the rematch

Too much to maintain its best behavior.

Even with the NHL Player Security Department, represented by George Parros and Stephen Walkom, in the building, it was not long before Zack Kassian and Matthew Tkachuk took off their gloves to solve the old scores on Wednesday. night.

The two showed up talking before a record fell at the end of the first period, and as soon as the game resumed, they faced each other again; This time, it was a more even fight.

Tkachuk began with a great blow that Kassian avoided, before Kassian placed his own. The Oilers forward forced the Flames to advance toward the ice first before they both finished in the count. Both players received five-minute races and were sent to the locker room early.

This, of course, is a developing story after Kassian took off his gloves for the first time against Tkachuk after two heavy blows from Tkachuk at his previous meeting on January 11. In that confrontation, Tkachuk did not take off his gloves; therefore, Kassian was suspended two games for continuing "throwing punches in an attempt to inflict punishment on his opponent who is in a defenseless position or who is an involuntary combatant," according to NHL Rule 46.2.

Fortunately for hockey fans, and especially for those in Alberta, their suspension ended just before Wednesday's game.

From billboards to donations, fans have been involved in an "Alberta charity battle,quot; in response to the first showdown, but fans are still willing to show what they are thinking. For example, some Oilers faithful wore shirts that looked like turtle shells with the name of Tkachuk on the back to make fun of Tkachuk for not fighting Kassian last time.

This time, Tkachuk had no turtles, and although Kassian led fans to believe that he would remain balanced in this game and focus on getting two points in the standings, he also acknowledged that if the opportunity arose to hit his rival cleanly, he I would take it

"However, he knew that (the NHL) was going to keep a close eye on the things that were said and the media portrayed him as something much bigger than he really is," Kassian told the media. "As I said before, it's about the two points. That's the way we're going to stick to them. I'm going to play my game, we're going to play a difficult game (and) I'll get out of here hopefully with two points. That's the most important part. "

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins participated in a fight with Sean Monahan just before Kassian against Tkachuk.

When it comes to the game, and those two valuable points, Calgary led in the first intermission before Edmonton tied the game early in the second period. The flames of second place came to lead the Oilers third place by a point in the classification of the Pacific Division (58-57) with two more played games. The teams will also meet on Saturday in Calgary.

