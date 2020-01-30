Zac Efron in & # 39; Serious relationship & # 39; with Halston Sage after separating from Sarah Bro

%MINIFYHTMLa99536a41d3d6e11ed9aecc834b21d1711% %MINIFYHTMLa99536a41d3d6e11ed9aecc834b21d1712%

The actor of & # 39; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile & # 39; recently broke up with the Danish swimmer, but has already dated the star of & # 39; Prodigal Son & # 39 ;.

Zac efron he has called him to quit smoking with his girlfriend Sarah Bro after less than a year of dating, but clearly not wasting time being single. According to reports, the 32-year-old heartthrob moved with another girl after ending his relationship with the Danish swimmer.

According to the Us Weekly source, the former Disney Channel star is now dating the actress Halston sage. The "Extremely evil, surprisingly evil and vile"The 26-year-old actor and actress, who has a leading role in the FOX crime drama series"Prodigal son"reportedly" in a serious relationship and in love. "

Zac and Halston were co-stars in 2014 "Neighbors"and they were briefly linked romantically in April 2014, but in July of that year, I was single once again. It is not clear when they reconnected and began to approach, but the so-called internal dishes," they spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara. "

Zac's relationship with Sarah began in early 2019, but they never confirmed their romance. The two were seen together on several occasions, including their first sighting in a gym class in Los Angeles in January 2019. Later, in March, lovers were seen attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship game in Las Vegas.

As to why her relationship ended, another source tells us: "The relationship was simply not working. She returned to Los Angeles and never worked again."

Zac was previously in a long time relationship with his co-star of "High School Musical" Vanessa Hudgens after starring in the 2006 television movie together. They broke up in 2010. Vanessa then started dating Austin Butler in 2011, but recently left after nine years together.

As for Zac, he was romantically linked to a number of women, including model and entrepreneur. Sami I look with whom he left from September 2014 to April 2016.