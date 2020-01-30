Your preview of Freeform & # 39; s The Thing About Harry is here

There is something about Mary Harry ME! News has your exclusive advance on Freeform & # 39; s What's up with Harry, his new romantic Valentine comedy starring Jake Borelli Y Niko Terho.

What's up with Harry follow the enemies of high school Harry (Terho) and the proud and proud Sam (Borelli) who ended up trapped in the same car on the way to a friend's engagement party in his hometown of Missouri. Because it is a romantic comedy, things change when Sam learns that Harry has left. When they end up sharing a night in a motel on the road, the two develop a friendship, but neither will admit that there could be anything more than friends. Will a road trip change everything for these two?

In the exclusive look above, Sam and Harry go out with friends, including Paul (Weird eye star and Dancing with the stars veteran Karamo Brown), for a night of trivia and things get tense.