Your preview of Freeform & # 39; s The Thing About Harry is here

Mary Harry ME! News has your exclusive advance on Freeform & # 39; s What's up with Harry, his new romantic Valentine comedy starring Jake Borelli Y Niko Terho.
What's up with Harry follow the enemies of high school Harry (Terho) and the proud and proud Sam (Borelli) who ended up trapped in the same car on the way to a friend's engagement party in his hometown of Missouri. Because it is a romantic comedy, things change when Sam learns that Harry has left. When they end up sharing a night in a motel on the road, the two develop a friendship, but neither will admit that there could be anything more than friends. Will a road trip change everything for these two?
In the exclusive look above, Sam and Harry go out with friends, including Paul (Weird eye star and Dancing with the stars veteran Karamo Brown), for a night of trivia and things get tense.
It all comes down to a question about art history. Paul is sure he knows the answer, after all it's his business, but Harry, well, he's not so sure. He thinks it is John Singer Sargent for a very specific reason
"He also made a lot of drawings of naked guys. I stole a book about him from the library so I could go for him and sometimes, after finishing, he would read it," Harry says in the previous preview. .
The trivia team is divided and it all comes down to Sam: will he side with a new friend (and maybe something else) from Harry or Paul?
"Sam, are you serious now? Do you really think this pair of shoulders knows more about art history than I do?" Paul asks.
Well what's up, Sam?
What's up with Harry, directed by Peter Paige, premieres on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. in free form. Be sure to come back to E! News for more information about Freeform's innovative romcom gay.