Brexit is happening. Now for the hard part.

European lawmakers approved Wednesday the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. It will take place formally on Friday at midnight, Brussels time, and will end three and a half years of confusion and political struggle.

But a potentially volatile new chapter, in which London and Brussels try to close a trade agreement during a transition period that lasts only until the end of 2020, is just beginning.

Y while Brexit has produced some unity among the 27 U.S. remaining. nations, writes our main diplomatic correspondent in Europe, also weakens the diplomatic influence of the bloc and highlights its internal divisions (between France and Germany, for example).