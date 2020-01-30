Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Brexit is happening. Now for the hard part.
European lawmakers approved Wednesday the terms of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. It will take place formally on Friday at midnight, Brussels time, and will end three and a half years of confusion and political struggle.
But a potentially volatile new chapter, in which London and Brussels try to close a trade agreement during a transition period that lasts only until the end of 2020, is just beginning.
Y while Brexit has produced some unity among the 27 U.S. remaining. nations, writes our main diplomatic correspondent in Europe, also weakens the diplomatic influence of the bloc and highlights its internal divisions (between France and Germany, for example).
Looking to the future: The momentum is gathering for another independence vote in Scotland. An electorate who opposed leaving the EU. He fears that prolonged trade talks may harm Scottish industries intertwined with the global supply chain.
WHO. to evaluate the outbreak of coronavirus (again)
A committee of the World Health Organization plans to meet today in Geneva, for the second time in a week, to decide whether the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic is a global health emergency. Here is the latest.
The death toll in China increased overnight to 170, compared to 132, the government said this morning. Infections worldwide jumped to 7,711 from around 6,000 on Wednesday, according to W.H.O. and Chinese officials.
Context: No one outside of mainland China has died from the disease. The number of infections there already exceeds those of SARS, a respiratory infection that spread throughout the country 17 years ago and killed 774 people worldwide, but experts warn that comparing the two diseases is difficult.
Yesterday: In an effort to stop the transmission of the virus, British Airways and Air Canada suspended all flights to mainland China (but not to Hong Kong).
Closer look: The outbreak is a clear reminder of how dependent China's world economy is, write our business correspondent in Hong Kong. Global brands such as Starbucks, Ikea, Ford and Toyota are closing stores and factories, while Apple is diverting supply chains.
Whats Next: If efforts to contain an outbreak fail, public health authorities will focus on minimizing damage to people and communities. They are particularly concerned about the spread of the disease in Africa.
Trump's peace plan puts Palestinians in trouble
The Palestinian leadership largely rejected Israel’s Middle East peace plan that President Trump announced Tuesday: but your options to respond are limited.
They could choose to reject it, perhaps unleashing violence or moving away from security cooperation that has long helped protect Israelis from terrorism. But that is unlikely if Mahmoud Abbas, the octogenarian president of the Palestinian Authority, decides to prioritize remaining in power.
Our correspondents say that a safer option for Abbas would be to try to weather the storm and hope that Trump or Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be defeated in the next election.
Details: Trump's plan stems from decades of American support to only modestly adjust the Israeli borders drawn in 1967. It would deprive the Palestinians of almost everything they wanted, including East Jerusalem as their national capital and the elimination of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. It does not include concrete plans for a fully autonomous Palestinian state.
Whats Next: The Palestinians have a four-year window to decide whether to start further talks with Israel, during which Mr. Netanyahu's government agreed to limit the construction of settlements in parts of the West Bank that the plan has designated for the Palestinians.
Loyal to China, but locked up anyway
From the perspective of the Chinese government, Zulhumar Isaac, above, an Uighur woman from the western Xinjiang region, grew up in a model family of ethnic minority: his mother was a cadre of the Communist Party, and his father worked in a newspaper that touched the party line.
But when the government of President Xi Jinping began to take strong measures against the Uyghurs, even his parents were arrested. Our writer spent almost a year documenting Your effort to recover them.
This is what is happening most.
Huawei: The European Union on Wednesday recommended that its members limit, but do not prohibit, Huawei in its 5G implementations, a day after Britain said it would allow the Chinese company to develop non-sensitive parts of its next-generation networks. Germany is expected to make a decision on Huawei in the coming months.
The impeachment process: Republican leaders could call a vote for President Trump's acquittal as early as Friday. But if four or more Republicans agree to call witnesses and documents, their political trial could continue until February.
Mike Pompeo in Ukraine: The US Secretary of State UU., Whose chief was accused of dealing with Ukraine, will meet today in Kiev with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky. (Ukraine, and Trump's decision to fire the US ambassador there, featured in Pompeo's recent confrontation with a respected American journalist, who later wrote an opinion piece about the Times about it).
Snapshot: Above, the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica, where Scientists have registered unusually warm water under the ice. The glacier plays a key role in the retention of ice that, if melted, would elevate the world's oceans by almost four feet for centuries, placing many coastal cities underwater.
In Memory: Lina Ben Mhenni, an activist who wrote in her blog about the 2010-11 popular uprising in Tunisia that preceded the Arab Spring revolts, died in Tunisia on Monday. He was 36 years old and had an autoimmune disease.
What we are reading: This account of an attempt to do Silicon Valley dopamine quickly in The Cut. Melina Delkic, in the Briefings team, calls it "hilarious and strange," and adds: "I'm not sure what I just read, but I liked it."
And now for the backstory in …
Gandhi's mantle
Today is the 72nd anniversary of the death of Mohandas Gandhi, who helped achieve the independence of India from Great Britain with a campaign of nonviolence and protections enshrined for all religions. Protesters challenging the Hindu nationalist agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi they have been evoking Gandhi's legacy, but so is Mr. Modi, to promote nationalism. Maria Abi-Habib, The Times correspondent in South Asia, spoke with Mike About the crash
How have the protests changed since they started a few months ago?
They are much wider. They are not only Muslims or a group of liberal students, they are the people who see India that Gandhi built, one of secularism and religious coexistence, giving way to a government that is committed to a sectarian narrative at a time when the economy is shake
Can you think of a scene?
Some protesters held a banner that read: "Dear Hindus, we rejected an Islamic state in 1947. Now it is your turn to reject a Hindu state. Honestly, secular India." That really spoke to me because 1947 was the partition, when the Hindus in Pakistan They decided to stay or flee to India, and Muslims in India had a similar option.
India chose secularism in 1947. It was mostly Hindu and said its strength was its diversity, and that it would embrace Christians and Muslims and Sikhs as much as its Hindu citizens.
Why is a particular protest, a sitting on the road by Muslim women in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood of Delhi, considered so significant?
Above all, the Muslim community in India has not been well organized in recent decades, but These protests have mobilized him. Shaheen Bagh has become a symbol of that. And the place of women in Indian Muslim homes has tended to be a conservative stereotype: they don't go out, they don't protest, they don't mobilize. So Shaheen Bagh has really changed the game.
