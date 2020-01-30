Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Matilda Coleman
Your Friday briefing - The New York Times

Russia closed part of its eastern 2,600-mile border to China, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded 7,700, by far the most in China. Here are the latest updates.

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, are isolating patients and evaluating travelers from China. There have been no deaths from respiratory disease outside of mainland China, where the number increased to 170.

The fear that a sick passenger had the coronavirus led the Italian authorities to prevent more than 1,000 people from disembarking from a cruise ship in a port city, until the passenger and her husband could be evaluated. And from Asia to Canada, panic has unleashed the anti-Chinese sentiment.

In the USA.: The first person-to-person transmission, the husband of a woman who recently returned from Wuhan, was documented in Illinois.

William Bradley Pitt was born in 1963. But Brad Pitt, our co-head of film criticism, wrote in a 13-second scene in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise,quot; in which the camera moved from chest to face in an "Ode to eroticized male beauty."

Since then, his life has been closely monitored and his performance skills undervalued, both by the academy and by fans, journalists and casting directors. But what he really has done is create complex and discrete representations of masculinity.

Carlos Ghosn: Japan issued arrest warrants against three Americans in connection with the escape of former Nissan president, who fled the country while awaiting trial on charges of financial irregularities.

Get crackin & # 39 ;: A sculpture outside C.I.A. The headquarters contains an encrypted message that has not been completely decoded for almost 30 years. Its creator has offered a new track.

Smarter life: When a donation is made to environmental organizations, it can be difficult to determine who is really making a difference. Here it is what to look for

On Sunday night, around 100 million people are expected to tune in for the best national event. Party: the Super Bowl. But with the growing concern about the violence of American football, what is the ethic of seeing the biggest sporting event of the year? This is what Ken Belson, who has been reporting on C.T.E., degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head, told our Briefings teammate Remy Tumin.

What makes fans come back?

It is an event that transcends sport. The N.F.L. It has been brilliant when turning it into a show, and there is nothing like it. This is partly due to how the league has structured it: a final game, the winner takes everything, in a neutral city, on the first Sunday of February, every year. Other sports do not have the same permanence.

You'll be watching from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. What can you see that viewers can't see?

Often, when there is a waiting time for injury, they go to the commercial. I can see the doctors who care for the players, including a neuro-trauma consultant who is on the sidelines (they wear a red hat). If you see them getting involved, it means someone has had a concussion.

What would you say to fans who have moral problems?

It's a collision sport in the background, and if you don't want to see it, activate something else. If you can't reconcile that violence, and it's violence, then there are many other sports. I think it's okay. Look at it and have doubts. It is human nature: both can admire and be horrified by the same.

That's all for this informative session. I will leave next week on vacation, but you will be in good hands with my colleague Penn Bullock.

Have an excellent weekend.

– Melina

Thank you
Mark Josephson, Eleanor Stanford and Chris Harcum provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the coronavirus outbreak.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a hint: Highly capable (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Copies of the "Project 1619,quot; of The New York Times magazine are once again available in our online store.

