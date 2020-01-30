Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus closes the borders and feeds the xenophobia

Russia closed part of its eastern 2,600-mile border to China, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded 7,700, by far the most in China. Here are the latest updates.

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, are isolating patients and evaluating travelers from China. There have been no deaths from respiratory disease outside of mainland China, where the number increased to 170.

The fear that a sick passenger had the coronavirus led the Italian authorities to prevent more than 1,000 people from disembarking from a cruise ship in a port city, until the passenger and her husband could be evaluated. And from Asia to Canada, panic has unleashed the anti-Chinese sentiment.

In the USA.: The first person-to-person transmission, the husband of a woman who recently returned from Wuhan, was documented in Illinois.