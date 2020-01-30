Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

The coronavirus closes the borders and feeds the xenophobia
Russia closed part of its eastern 2,600-mile border to China, as the number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeded 7,700, by far the most in China. Here are the latest updates.
More than a dozen countries, including the United States, are isolating patients and evaluating travelers from China. There have been no deaths from respiratory disease outside of mainland China, where the number increased to 170.
The fear that a sick passenger had the coronavirus led the Italian authorities to prevent more than 1,000 people from disembarking from a cruise ship in a port city, until the passenger and her husband could be evaluated. And from Asia to Canada, panic has unleashed the anti-Chinese sentiment.
In the USA.: The first person-to-person transmission, the husband of a woman who recently returned from Wuhan, was documented in Illinois.
Who can claim Gandhi?
The Indian icon is being dragged into the growing tension between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and protesters who defy his Hindu vision centered on India.
Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party have invoked Gandhi in speeches and pamphlets, saying he would have supported a contentious citizenship law.
Protesters, who see the law as discriminatory, with the potential to strip Muslims of citizenship: point out that Gandhi sought protections for Muslims.
Where Gandhi stood: He imagined the peaceful coexistence of Muslims and Hindus under a secular government. He was killed 72 years ago by a Hindu nationalist fed by the same hardline group that shaped Mr. Modi.
Quotable: "You can't have Einstein without relativity," said a Gandhi biographer. "You can't have Darwin without evolution. And you can't have Gandhi without Hindu-Muslim harmony."
Brexit is here (a year title in manufacturing)
Britain plans to formally withdraw from the European Union on Friday, after more than three years of confusion, political division and deadlines.
At 11 pm. local time that day, the end of that chapter will come, a relief to many Brexiteers.
But A potentially volatile new chapter, in which London and Brussels try to close a trade agreement by the end of the year, is just beginning when Britain enters a transition phase.
Fun Detail: The United States. He gave a final seal of approval to the withdrawal agreement on Thursday. The ending was undramatic and bureaucratic (that is, the quintessence of Brussels): four dry questions were sent by email to the 27 nations in the European Council with instructions to answer "yes,quot;, "no,quot; or "abstain,quot;. Many steps in the process to be so silenced.
If you have eight minutes, it's worth it
Brad Pitt and the beauty trap
William Bradley Pitt was born in 1963. But Brad Pitt, our co-head of film criticism, wrote in a 13-second scene in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise,quot; in which the camera moved from chest to face in an "Ode to eroticized male beauty."
Since then, his life has been closely monitored and his performance skills undervalued, both by the academy and by fans, journalists and casting directors. But what he really has done is create complex and discrete representations of masculinity.
This is what is happening most.
Carlos Ghosn: Japan issued arrest warrants against three Americans in connection with the escape of former Nissan president, who fled the country while awaiting trial on charges of financial irregularities.
Get crackin & # 39 ;: A sculpture outside C.I.A. The headquarters contains an encrypted message that has not been completely decoded for almost 30 years. Its creator has offered a new track.
The Guardian: The British newspaper said it was It no longer accepts ads from oil and gas companies, making it one of the last institutions to limit financial ties with fossil fuel companies.
Snapshot: Above, the surface of the sun in a high resolution image captured by A new telescope in Hawaii. "Grains,quot; in the form of cells, each the size of Texas, transport heat from the inside of the sun to the outside.
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer on Thursday, putting his eighth Australian title within reach. He will face the winner of today's match between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.
What we are reading: This essay in Cleveland magazine. Stephen Hiltner, editor of the travel desk, writes: "Dave Lucas, the laureate poet of Ohio, reflects on the beauty and mystery of the annual freezing of Lake Erie."
Now, a break from the news
Smarter life: When a donation is made to environmental organizations, it can be difficult to determine who is really making a difference. Here it is what to look for
And now for the backstory in …
The ethics of watching the Super Bowl
On Sunday night, around 100 million people are expected to tune in for the best national event. Party: the Super Bowl. But with the growing concern about the violence of American football, what is the ethic of seeing the biggest sporting event of the year? This is what Ken Belson, who has been reporting on C.T.E., degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head, told our Briefings teammate Remy Tumin.
What makes fans come back?
It is an event that transcends sport. The N.F.L. It has been brilliant when turning it into a show, and there is nothing like it. This is partly due to how the league has structured it: a final game, the winner takes everything, in a neutral city, on the first Sunday of February, every year. Other sports do not have the same permanence.
You'll be watching from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. What can you see that viewers can't see?
Often, when there is a waiting time for injury, they go to the commercial. I can see the doctors who care for the players, including a neuro-trauma consultant who is on the sidelines (they wear a red hat). If you see them getting involved, it means someone has had a concussion.
What would you say to fans who have moral problems?
It's a collision sport in the background, and if you don't want to see it, activate something else. If you can't reconcile that violence, and it's violence, then there are many other sports. I think it's okay. Look at it and have doubts. It is human nature: both can admire and be horrified by the same.
