YOU. And Tiny Harris's son, King, finally explains why he was fighting a classmate in a bathroom

According to recent reports, the 15-year-old son of T.I and Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris, King Harris, has been involved in a fight with a schoolmate.

Apparently, the braw was captured by the camera, and shortly after the physical altercation, the video clip, approximately 8 seconds long, was circulating all over the Internet.

It is rumored that the fight began because King's opponent was a fan of Sniper Gang. It seems that King was defending the side of his family, since the brand was closely linked to rapper Kodak Black, who had serious problems with T.I. last year when he offended Tiny by calling her "piggy,quot; and "b * tch,quot; in one of his songs.

In the pictures of the fight, you can see how King is trying to keep the other teenager at a distance, while his opponent is throwing punches in all directions.

However, at one point, King manages to escape from a couple of blows and fights the attacker until the unidentified boy's back was against the wall, and King hit him in the ribs.

After the crash, which took place in a school bathroom, the son of T.I. He talked about what happened while appearing on a live broadcast.

According to King, the other boy managed to hit him only once, although in the video it seemed that he suffered more than one major blow.

He said: “This guy hit me once, once. It seemed he hit me a couple of times, but by God, you don't see anything in my face. I still look light skinned, without bruises, a bruise here (on my face). That's all you see in me, there are no other bruises. "

King's sister, Zonnique Pullins, added: "King ended up telling him: & # 39; If you don't respect my mom, you can't wear that shit & # 39; and my mom said the boy was live talking about him taken The shit went out, but King called it. You know how King gets. My brother does not play. Do not play with him, and please do not. That is an adult man in the body of a small child. He does not play with his mom. "

To back up his own words, the young aspiring rapper showed his face to the camera and declared that he still looked "light skinned," and that only a bruise was visible, so he was struck once.



